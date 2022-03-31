‘We’re rolling right now:’ No. 2 East extends undefeated start with commanding 12-2 win over No. 7 Kearney

The Lincoln East Spartans aren’t just beating their opponents this season — they’re dominating them.

Only one of East’s first seven games this season, a 2-0 doubleheader win over Columbus, was decided by fewer than 10 runs.

As for the rest? 10-run, 14-run and 15-run wins have been common for East early in the season — a trend that continued against one of the Spartans’ most challenging opponents yet. Class A No. 2 East scored seven runs in the first two innings before putting the finishing touches on another run-rule win, 12-2 over No. 7 Kearney in five innings Thursday at Den Hartog Field.

The fact that Lincoln East (8-0) has scored 11 or more runs in all eight of its games this season might be even more impressive than the fact that no opponent has plated more than two runs against the Spartans. Having the bats going in these early, cold March games just goes to show the consistent approach of the Lincoln East lineup.

“I think we’ve just been continuing to do our jobs of getting the pitchers out early and not striking out that much, so our game plan is just working for us,” senior Cooper Erikson said.

The Spartan bats got rolling early against Kearney (5-2) as well, with senior Keegan Brink delivering an early two-run home run to right field before Erikson reached on an error and came around to score on a fielder’s choice.

A first-team Super-State selection last season after leading Class A in batting average, Brink has been at the same level if not better early in his 2022 campaign. The Omaha commit’s home run was his second of the season, and improving on his mark of five round-trippers from a year ago isn’t out of question.

“I’m just going to barrel the balls, and we’ll see what happens,” Brink said of his approach at the plate.

East quickly extended its lead to 7-0 in the bottom of the second inning when it loaded the bases for a Noah Walters sacrifice fly before two runs came in on back-to-back wild pitches.

All nine players in the East lineup reached base, including two-hit performances form Brink, Erikson and Harrison Biester. The Spartans were aided by four Kearney errors, but they earned the win in all facets of the game.

That included on the mound, where senior Ryan Clementi picked up the win by striking out two batters and allowing two runs in 4 1/3 innings of work. While he started his varsity career as a relief pitcher, Clementi came into his own as a starter last spring and during the summer Legion season, and is now one of East’s most trusted arms to pick up a win.

“I was a little nervous after the first inning, and then Keegan just decided to hit a home run, so I was like, ‘I’ve got a little cushion now,’” Clementi said. “Any win we can get is a good win and we’re rolling right now.”

The Spartans have hardly played a true seven-inning contest all season, and they got it done in five against a ranked opponent. Biester, Jaelyn Welch and Walters loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fifth and it was Erikson who came up with the game-winning double to center field.

Three runs came around to score, with Walters lying flat on home plate and Erikson dancing on second base when it was all said and done.

Once again, the Spartans’ trip to the ball field ended in a commanding victory.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.