‘We’re fighters now:’ Blown lead no trouble for steadily improving Northeast in 5-3 win over Pius X

As he headed to a new spot in center field after giving up the lead in the sixth inning, Lincoln Northeast senior Connor Wilken was filled with frustration.

He had nearly thrown five scoreless innings on the mound, only to see a 3-1 lead turn into a 3-3 ballgame when two of his pitches reached the backstop. Luckily for Wilken, there’s a great way to get rid of frustration in baseball — by taking it out on the ball.

Wilken’s no-doubt RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning was exactly what Northeast needed to regain the lead and secure a 5-3 win over Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday at Sherman Field.

With a leadoff walk to start off the bottom of the sixth inning, Northeast (4-5) executed winning baseball perfectly when it mattered most. Bryson Hopkins laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Chase Blanchard to second base before Wilken roped the extra-base hit to right field and soon came around to score himself.

“We needed that; if everybody’s talking down on themselves, then we blow the lead,” Wilken said. “I had to keep a good state of mind because we all trust the bunt, and once he got there it’s really game over after that.”

Pius X (1-7) only managed two hits off Wilken the entire game, but a leadoff double from Tyrus Petsche in the top of the first inning immediately turned into a 1-0 Thunderbolt lead. From there, Wilken found his pitching groove and began to dominate by retiring 13 straight batters and recording seven strikeouts.

“The first inning is usually a little iffy before I settle down and everything’s on from there,” Wilken said.

Northeast also got a quick start offensively before the game became defined by both starting pitchers. The Rockets led off the first inning with back-to-back singles from Wilken and Nathan Brown before Jacob Stroh and Traeton Brandt delivered RBI hits for a 2-1 lead.

Pius X starter Reese Kortum recorded eight strikeouts in four innings of work, and Northeast may have been regretting the seven runners it left stranded on base before the bottom of the sixth inning. The Rockets recorded eight hits compared with just two for Pius X and never doubted themselves even after giving up the lead.

After an 0-4 start to the season that included missed opportunities in losses to Class A No. 6 Fremont and No. 10 Omaha Westside, Northeast has now won four of its last five games. It’s also a testament to the team’s entire mentality that the most recent defeat, a 10-7 loss to Kearney on Monday, was fuel for their winning effort against Pius X.

“The Kearney game was a tough one that we should have had, but we always aim to compete and it takes time to get better. We’re doing that right now, and that’s all I can ask for,” Wilken said. “We’re fighters now; if we have that killer mentality, we can beat any of the best teams in the state.”

Pius X has now dropped its last four games after defeating Elkhorn on March 26 for its sole win so far. Both teams are back in action Thursday, with Pius X set to face North Star while Northeast will go against Seward.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.