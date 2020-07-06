'We have a lot of fun': Hickman's torrid start to the season continues with comeback win

And while the results speak for themselves, the most important thing for Hair is simply that the players get the experience of a season and that they have fun.

“I felt horrible for these seniors who didn’t get to play in the spring, so I’ve kind of altered how I coach so they just go and have fun, so they just play baseball,” he said. “That’s what they’ll remember, is just the fun.”

It took a while for that fun to show against Springfield as opposing starting pitcher Caden Johnson kept Hickman scoreless for the first four innings, and Springfield gathered a 3-0 lead. Eaden Holt and Connor Price each singled to start the bottom of the fifth inning before another single from Ryan Gouldin brought the game to 3-2.

Colby Behrends singled and came around to score on an RBI single from Tyler Monroe in the bottom of the sixth. Monroe then scored the walk-off run as the result of a throwing error. It wasn’t the most conventional way to win, but it didn’t matter to Hickman as smiles were shared all around, a common theme for the group this season.

“They never give up, they always keep fighting and that’s what it takes to win,” Hair said. “… I’ve been working with most of these kids for their whole high school career. I love them, and I love the way they play the game. We have a lot of fun.”

