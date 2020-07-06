'We have a lot of fun': Hickman Legion team traveling around Midwest, racking up victories

HICKMAN — The circumstances of the season may not be what the Hickman American Legion senior baseball team had anticipated, but that isn’t stopping it from having fun or winning games.
Hickman has traveled around the Midwest this season, but it was home cooking Monday night as the team scored four runs in the game’s final two innings of a come-from-behind, 4-3 victory over Springfield.
The win marked Hickman’s 13th straight victory, bringing its record to 18-2.
Hickman is playing quality teams, too. Head coach Ted Hair said he schedules travel games each summer so his players don’t need to join travel teams to gain experience. Instead, they can stick together as one united team.
“It’s just so we can keep our kids together and get as much experience as we can,” Hair said. “We just feel like if we play together all summer, then come spring, we’re a better team.”
While many coaches scrambled to find opponents for an abbreviated Legion season this summer, Hair already had plenty of games lined up. Hickman opened the season with games in Kansas — in Fort Scott and Wichita — before heading to the Kansas City area for more games last week.
With many games in quick succession, Hickman’s strong pitching rotation has helped it overcome opponents. Hickman has allowed three or fewer runs in 16 of its 18 wins this season, a testament to the team’s nine seniors.
And while the results speak for themselves, the most important thing for Hair is simply that the players get the experience of a season and that they have fun.
“I felt horrible for these seniors who didn’t get to play in the spring, so I’ve kind of altered how I coach so they just go and have fun, so they just play baseball,” he said. “That’s what they’ll remember, is just the fun.”
It took awhile for that fun to show against Springfield as opposing starting pitcher Caden Johnson kept Hickman scoreless for the first four innings as Springfield gathered a 3-0 lead. Eaden Holt and Connor Price each singled to start the bottom of the fifth inning before another single from Ryan Gouldin brought the game to 3-2.
Colby Behrends singled and came around to score on an RBI single from Tyler Monroe in the bottom of the sixth. Monroe then scored the walk-off run as the result of a throwing error. It wasn’t the most conventional way to win, but it didn’t matter to Hickman. Smiles were shared all around, a common theme for the group this season.
“They never give up, they always keep fighting and that’s what it takes to win,” Hair said. “… I’ve been working with most of these kids for their whole high school career. I love them, and I love the way they play the game. We have a lot of fun.”
