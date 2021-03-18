Waverly tops Northeast in baseball season opener after 22-plus month layoff as both teams relish return

There may have been errors, misplaced pitches and early-season miscues, but players, coaches and family members inside Den Hartog Field felt the same thing.
It was good to be back.
More than 22 months had passed since either Waverly or Lincoln Northeast played a varsity baseball game — and that long break is what made Thursday's season opener special.
After struggling to score runs early, a late Waverly surge in the fifth and sixth innings led the Vikings to a 9-6 win over Lincoln Northeast to open the 2021 season.
“Just being able to see the kids out there having a spring this year compared to these guys having nothing last year, that was just nice to see,” Waverly coach Luke Tewes said. “There’s not a better feeling than opening day baseball.”
Waverly (1-0) waited only four batters to score its first run of the season on an RBI triple from Jake Bream, but Lincoln Northeast (0-1) starter Cody Bruss recovered to keep the Vikings from scoring again until the fifth inning.
Meanwhile, the Rockets knocked Waverly starter Zane Schawang out of the game after two innings and built a 5-1 lead thanks to a three-RBI outing from Barrett Lodge.
The only two batters Bruss faced in the fifth inning reached on an error and a single. Relief pitcher Jackson Carter couldn’t stop the Vikings from scoring, either. Waverly paired five stolen bases in the fifth inning alone with some timely base hits to tie the game 5-5.
“Early in the game, we had runners on but couldn’t get the two-out hit, but then we found a way to get some of those big hits,” Tewes said.
Waverly completed its comeback in the sixth inning when Cameron Hyde and Levi Powell both laid down perfect bunts that not only scored a runner but also resulted in a base hit. Hyde also threw three key innings and allowed one run to finish as Waverly’s winning pitcher in his first-ever varsity game.
The Vikings may have stroked 12 base hits, but they were also aided by four Northeast errors that set the Rockets back defensively.
“We can handle the physical errors, but it’s the mental stuff like not being in the right spot that hurt us today,” Northeast coach Kyle Parker said. “If you do the little things right, you win games, and you don’t do the little things right, you lose.”
While his team began the year with a loss, Thursday’s game was still special for Parker. Not only was it his first official varsity contest since being hired at Northeast in 2019, but it also came against the team he coached from 2016-19.
On a day where it meant a lot to simply be back on the baseball diamond, connections like that weren’t taken for granted.
“I know a lot of those guys still over there; it’s a special place and it’s where I learned how to coach and do the little things right,” Parker said. "There’s a lot of great kids and people over there.”