Waverly tops Northeast in baseball season opener after 22-plus month layoff as both teams relish return

“Early in the game, we had runners on but couldn’t get the two-out hit, but then we found a way to get some of those big hits,” Tewes said.

Waverly completed its comeback in the sixth inning when Cameron Hyde and Levi Powell both laid down perfect bunts that not only scored a runner but also resulted in a base hit. Hyde also threw three key innings and allowed one run to finish as Waverly’s winning pitcher in his first-ever varsity game.

The Vikings may have stroked 12 base hits, but they were also aided by four Northeast errors that set the Rockets back defensively.

“We can handle the physical errors, but it’s the mental stuff like not being in the right spot that hurt us today,” Northeast coach Kyle Parker said. “If you do the little things right, you win games, and you don’t do the little things right, you lose.”

While his team began the year with a loss, Thursday’s game was still special for Parker. Not only was it his first official varsity contest since being hired at Northeast in 2019, but it also came against the team he coached from 2016-19.

On a day where it meant a lot to simply be back on the baseball diamond, connections like that weren’t taken for granted.