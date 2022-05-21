Watch the play that landed Elkhorn North a state title and a spot on 'SportsCenter' Top 10 Plays

Ryan Harrahill and his Elkhorn North baseball teammates finished the season No. 1 with Friday night's 2-0 win against Waverly in the Class B state championship game.

The Wolves also have another No. 1.

Harrahill's miraculous catch over the first-base side railing for the final out was the No. 1 play on SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays on ESPN on Friday and Saturday morning.

A foul popup sent Harrahill running full steam into the first-base dugout, where he came down with the ball in his glove while going head over heels.

“I was thinking that the fence was somewhere over there, but it’s such a low fence I didn’t feel anything so I just stuck my glove out,” Harrahill said. “I had so much adrenaline that it didn’t matter; I busted my lip a little bit but it’s all fine.”

The salute from SportsCenter capped a weekend to remember for Elkhorn North, which opened in August of 2020.

In their second year as programs, the Wolves won a Class B girls state track and field title Thursday, a Class B girls state tennis title on Friday afternoon and a Class B state title in baseball Friday night.

