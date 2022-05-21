Watch the play that landed Elkhorn North a state title and a spot on 'SportsCenter' Top 10 Plays

Lincoln Journal Star
Ryan Harrahill and his Elkhorn North baseball teammates finished the season No. 1 with Friday night's 2-0 win against Waverly in the Class B state championship game.
The Wolves also have another No. 1.
Harrahill's miraculous catch over the first-base side railing for the final out was the No. 1 play on SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays on ESPN on Friday and Saturday morning.
A foul popup sent Harrahill running full steam into the first-base dugout, where he came down with the ball in his glove while going head over heels.
“I was thinking that the fence was somewhere over there, but it’s such a low fence I didn’t feel anything so I just stuck my glove out,” Harrahill said. “I had so much adrenaline that it didn’t matter; I busted my lip a little bit but it’s all fine.”
The salute from SportsCenter capped a weekend to remember for Elkhorn North, which opened in August of 2020.
In their second year as programs, the Wolves won a Class B girls state track and field title Thursday, a Class B girls state tennis title on Friday afternoon and a Class B state title in baseball Friday night.
Photos: Elkhorn North beats Waverly in Class B baseball final
Waverly's Payton Engel successfully steals second base plate as Elkhorn North's Nathan Cunningham tries to make the out during the Class B baseball championship game Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The Elkhorn North dugout celebrates after scoring a run during the Class B baseball championship game against Waverly on Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Aden Smith is tagged out while sliding to second base by Elkhorn North's Nathan Cunningham during the Class B baseball championship game Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn North pitcher Colin Nowaczyk celebrates during the Class B baseball championship game against Waverly on Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Brandon Cervania rounds second base during the Class B baseball championship game against Waverly on Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn North pitcher Colin Nowaczyk delivers to the plate during the Class B baseball championship game against Waverly on Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Easton Manis attempts to make a diving catch during the Class B baseball championship game against Waverly on Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Ryan Harrahill (right) celebrates with his teammates after recording the final out of the Class B baseball championship game against Waverly on Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Payton Engel reacts during the Class B baseball championship game against Elkhorn North on Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Colin Nowaczyk is framed between a teammate's jersey and the reflection of a railing during the Class B baseball championship game against Waverly on Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Waverly's Kaden Harris attempts to tag out Elkhorn North's Drew Harper, who successfully stole second base during the Class B baseball championship game Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn North's Ryan Harrahill, who recorded the final out of the game, raises his glove while celebrating with his team on the field after defeating Waverly 2-0 in the Class B baseball championship game Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Elkhorn North celebrates on the field after defeating Waverly in the Class B baseball championship game Friday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
