Watch now: Walk-off wild pitch leads Millard South past Lincoln Southwest in game with postseason feeling

Tied 2-2 after three innings, the score remained that way up until the bottom of the ninth. On one end, Braden Sweet struck out eight batters in 6 2/3 innings for Millard South and retired 10 straight hitters from the third to seventh innings. Not to be outdone, Southwest’s Telo Arsiaga also retired nine batters in a row as he worked into the seventh inning.

“Telo settled in and really stayed on the plan of attack against those guys and he committed to it,” Vernon said. “It was effective for him and he pitched his butt off.”

That the game lasted nine innings at all was a testament to Arsiaga, relief pitcher Jordan Smith and the Silver Hawk defense. Millard South got only one run out of bases-loaded situation in the third inning and stranded runners in scoring position during the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

A walk and hit by pitch put runners on base for Millard South in the ninth, and a low pitch simply got past catcher Jacob Oehm for the walk-off winner. The Patriots will now play Lincoln East in the invitational championship on Saturday afternoon.

“We had several opportunities throughout the game to end it, but they just stayed the course,” Geary said. “I didn’t see it ending that way, but baseball’s kind of a funny game.”