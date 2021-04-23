Watch now: Walk-off wild pitch leads Millard South past Lincoln Southwest in game with postseason feeling

Inning after inning went by, but neither Millard South nor Lincoln Southwest budged an inch.
Three batters came up to the plate, and three batters often went right back to their dugouts in a game that quickly became a pitcher’s duel. The tension of the hard-fought game only increased during extra innings that gave the feeling of a crucial postseason clash.
Class A No. 2 Millard South put the pressure on No. 7 Lincoln Southwest multiple times, and the Patriots finally broke through on a walk-off wild pitch in the ninth inning for a 3-2 win Friday at Sherman Field in a Spartan Invitational semifinal.
“Southwest is always such a high-caliber team and every time we play them it’s a close ballgame,” Millard South coach Greg Geary said. “That had a postseason feel to it for sure, and I’m sure we’ll probably see them down the line, too.”
It may have been a far cry from some of Lincoln Southwest’s (14-8) best hitting performances of the season, but coach Mitch Vernon also noticed the postseason feel.
“We felt that, too,” Vernon said. “It was really good pitching on both sides and really good defense. That was a really, really good baseball game.”
The first three innings didn’t exactly start as a pitcher’s duel after Millard South’s (22-4) Camden Kozeal and Matthew Guthmiller laced RBI singles in the first and third innings. Lincoln Southwest also got its run production early on, thanks to Cam Newell’s two-RBI double to center field in the second inning.
Tied 2-2 after three innings, the score remained that way up until the bottom of the ninth. On one end, Braden Sweet struck out eight batters in 6 2/3 innings for Millard South and retired 10 straight hitters from the third to seventh innings. Not to be outdone, Southwest’s Telo Arsiaga also retired nine batters in a row as he worked into the seventh inning.
“Telo settled in and really stayed on the plan of attack against those guys and he committed to it,” Vernon said. “It was effective for him and he pitched his butt off.”
That the game lasted nine innings at all was a testament to Arsiaga, relief pitcher Jordan Smith and the Silver Hawk defense. Millard South got only one run out of bases-loaded situation in the third inning and stranded runners in scoring position during the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.
A walk and hit by pitch put runners on base for Millard South in the ninth, and a low pitch simply got past catcher Jacob Oehm for the walk-off winner. The Patriots will now play Lincoln East in the invitational championship on Saturday afternoon.
“We had several opportunities throughout the game to end it, but they just stayed the course,” Geary said. “I didn’t see it ending that way, but baseball’s kind of a funny game.”
Sweet and his relief pitcher, Caden Blair, are two of Millard South’s best arms, and it showed. Apart from the three second-inning hits, Southwest didn’t get another base hit the rest of the way. The Silver Hawks struck out 12 times in the nine-inning contest.
“We gotta clean some stuff up offensively if we want to make some noise against really good teams, and we expect to,” Vernon said. “Sweet was tough, but we gotta limit our strikeouts going forward.”
No. 6 Lincoln East reached the final of its own tournament with wins against Waverly (12-2) and Class B No. 1 Norris (9-2).