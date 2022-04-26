Watch now: Ex-teammates reunite as No. 9 Malcolm tops Raymond Central 10-0 in first-ever rivalry game

MALCOLM — For both Malcolm and Raymond Central, their meeting on the baseball field was as much of a reunion as it was a rivalry game.

The two schools had come together as a co-op baseball team named Branched Oak for the last four seasons before splitting into their own programs in 2022, making their Tuesday contest the first matchup between the teams in either school's history.

There were pregame high-fives, postgame hugs and a whole lot of friendship to be shared around Malcolm’s baseball field as the Class B No. 9 Clippers rolled to a comfortable 10-0 win over Raymond Central in five innings.

Not every member of this year’s Malcolm (13-5) team was a part of the Branched Oak co-op, but the mere 15 miles between the two schools meant that there were plenty of familiar faces in the stands and opposing dugout.

“They were pretty pumped up to play Raymond because they know these guys from Legion ball, football, basketball and of course last year playing with each other,” Malcolm coach Zach Wehner said. “We got here and they were high-fiving each other and saying hi.”

While Raymond Central’s (6-7) players might have enjoyed the pregame reunion, some of last year’s players likely found it unfortunate that instead of having Connor Zegar pitch for their team, they had to face him as a member of the opposing team.

Zegar has been Malcolm’s pitching ace all season, and the former Branched Oak standout allowed just one hit in five innings on the mound to pick up the win. Zegar struck out an impressive 11 batters, and he also helped Malcolm jump out to a 4-0 lead after one inning thanks to his two-run home run.

“It’s very competitive,” Zegar said of Malcolm’s new rivalry with Raymond Central. “Even when we played with them on the same team, it was competitive.”

With the help of two three-run innings and two RBIs apiece from Carson Frank and Mason Wisnieski, Malcolm only needed four turns at the plate to secure the 10-0 run-rule win. That ushered in another first for the school — a postgame trophy celebration for the baseball team.

Malcolm and Raymond Central’s athletic directors came together to create a miniature trophy of a buck in honor of the school’s history as the Branched Oak Bucks. It’ll take its place in the Malcolm trophy case soon enough, but not before it gets a new name plate saying Malcolm instead of "Malcom."

That’s not the only hardware the Clippers have their eyes on earning this season, though. Malcolm is in position to be a No. 2 seed in the Class B baseball districts, meaning that the school’s first-ever trip to a baseball state tournament in its first season is within reach.

With a mix of freshmen to seniors scattered throughout Malcolm’s roster, Zegar believes this year’s group has the toughness and versatility to get it done.

“I’m really proud of our guys because we’ve had a lot of underclassmen step up when guys miss games,” Zegar said. “If somebody has an off game, we just throw the next guy in; we’re a bunch of dogs.”

