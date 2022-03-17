Watch now: Bellamy’s walk-off single lifts Southwest to 3-2 win over Pius X in chilly season opener

As Lincoln Southwest’s No. 9 hitter in the lineup, senior catcher Griffin Bellamy was ready to lay down a bunt in crunch time.

After his first two attempts failed, Bellamy had to swing for a hit instead. Southwest hadn’t had much success doing that all game — but Bellamy’s single to center field was just what it needed to secure a walk-off, 3-2 win over Lincoln Pius X on Thursday at Den Hartog Field.

“That’s something he’ll remember for a while now,” Southwest coach Mitch Vernon said. “I’m a little disappointed he didn’t get the bunt down, but we’ll take that anyway.”

As is customary for walk-off hits, Bellamy was greeted with a postgame water shower from his teammates after rounding first base. That might be a welcome change in temperature during the 80-degree days of June and July, but not on a chilly and windy 45-degree day to begin the season.

Those conditions certainly played a part in both teams’ inability to put together many runs early in the contest. Pius X (0-1) pitcher Sam Ojeda didn’t allow a hit through four innings, and it was only when Southwest (1-0) first baseman Bennett Bruns started the fifth inning with a leadoff triple that the Silver Hawks managed to scratch a run across on a fielder’s choice.

Ojeda exited the game after five innings, and that change was welcomed by Southwest’s hitters.

“It was super beneficial for us when he left the game; no doubt about it, he was dealing,” Vernon said.

The Silver Hawks also scored a run in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly from Jack Shaffer, only to allow Pius X to tie the game 2-2 in the top of the seventh on a wild pitch. Bruns led off the seventh inning with an infield single, and Southwest’s repeated bunt attempts kept the pressure on Pius X. With a no-doubt smack to the outfield grass, Bellamy made sure he and his teammates wouldn’t have to play extra innings to start the season.

“We knew we were getting to the end of the game and only had a couple hits, so we had to switch up the mojo and figure it out,” Bellamy said.

Apart from Bruns’ two leadoff hits and Bellamy’s walk-off single, the Silver Hawks only managed to reach base with three walks and from two Pius X errors. Behind Ojeda’s dominant first four innings and a total of seven base hits, the Thunderbolts should have taken a big lead but failed to convert their scoring opportunities.

Pius X stranded a pair of runners in scoring position during the second, third and fourth innings, and only managed to score one run via a hit by pitch after loading the bases in the third inning. In total, Pius X stranded 10 runners on base compared to just two for Southwest.

There will be plenty learned for the Thunderbolts from their season opener while Southwest can warm up with the memories of an impressive late-game rally and walk-off winner.

“It was (all) about team at-bats, and we’ve been preaching that already this early in the season,” Vernon said. “We had those today.”

