Warriors take wind out of Crusaders' sails, but first-year program already seeing progress

The Lincoln Christian baseball field is a dangerous place for unsecured lawn chairs, loose baseball caps and papers alike.

Lincoln Christian coach Jason Bingham jokes that the school’s baseball and football fields might be the windiest spots in Lincoln, and it certainly felt like it Monday.

The first-year Crusader program had won its first three games but couldn’t make it 4-for-4 as Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran defeated Lincoln Christian 12-0 in five innings.

“I’m pleasantly surprised with our team’s start,” Bingham said. “They’ve been competing really, really well and the pitchers have been throwing strikes. As long as they’re competing and having fun, that’s what I want to see.”

Strong pitching days led Lincoln Christian (3-1) to wins over Falls City, Omaha Concordia and Fairbury last week, but it was Wahoo/BN/LL’s (5-3) Micah Schlueter who turned in a pitching gem this time around.

Schlueter set a tone by striking out the side in the first inning, and his steady diet of fastballs kept the Crusaders off-balance all game. Schlueter allowed just two hits and three walks in five innings of work, and struck out seven batters.