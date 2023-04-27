There’s a phrase the Lincoln Southwest baseball program is throwing around like sunflower seeds this spring.

“It’s been an up-and-down season,” said Coach Mitch Vernon, unknowingly repeating the same line pitcher Karter Chamberlain used a few moments earlier.

If that’s true, then Thursday represented a needed tally in the “up” column as Lincoln Southwest defeated Grand Island 6-2 on Thursday at Sherman Field.

The Silver Hawks showed a renewed sense of energy and preparedness Thursday, roughly 24 hours after getting handled 10-0 by Class A No. 10 Creighton Prep.

Southwest scored three runs in the first inning on RBI hits from Bennett Bruns and Cal Newell to take a lead that Chamberlain was able to preserve despite dealing with traffic on the bases all afternoon.

Chamberlain pitched into the sixth inning, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out six batters, exiting with a 4-2 lead and five outs left to get.

Pitching deep into the game is as important to Chamberlain as it is to the Silver Hawks, especially on the second leg of a back-to-back series. Southwest used three pitchers Wednesday.

“There’s never a start where I don’t want to get deep in the game because I love competing out there with my team,” Chamberlain said. “I just hate coming out early, just knowing that how I can help the team win is to go deep in the game.”

Southwest has won seven of its past 10 games, including a win — and a one-run loss — to No. 1 Lincoln East. But it was a rugged start to the season with the Silver Hawks losing their first five games. Then it won five in a row.

So maybe Vernon and Chamberlain have a point. The Silver Hawks know, however, that steadiness will be a deciding factor in its postseason fortunes. The Class A district pairings were released earlier Thursday, a signal for teams around the state to kick-start into postseason gear.

“Everything we do throughout the springtime is trying to play our best baseball in the month of May,” Vernon said.

That’s where little things come into play, like stealing bases, playing strong defense and taking advantage of late-game scoring chances — all of which Southwest did Thursday.

Hudson Shaffer was in the middle of it. Shaffer hit an RBI double in the sixth as the Silver Hawks stretched a two-run lead to four. He finished 4-for-4 with two stolen bases and a clean game at shortstop.

Shaffer isn’t always in the Southwest lineup, but he’s trying to make it harder for Vernon to leave him off the scorecard.

“Lately, he’s been getting the chance to play more and he’s making the most of those opportunities,” Vernon said.