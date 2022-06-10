Union Bank's win at Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament the latest step forward for Bolt-filled team

The Union Bank and Trust American Legion baseball team always seems to do well on the road.

After a successful weekend away from home, Union Bank (Pius X) started its journey in the Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament with a loss to Waverly on Thursday. However, Union Bank's 8-0 win over Millard North on Friday at Densmore Park represented a continuation of the team’s success so far this summer.

Last year, Union Bank made a name for itself with a top-four finish at the Dakota Classic Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and also went to the Kansas City metro area for a wood bat tournament.

Union Bank will be back in Sioux Falls next weekend, meaning that Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament is sandwiched between two out-of-state tournaments for the team. Union Bank recently returned from the Great Plains Open Invitational in Wichita, Kansas, where Union Bank won the tournament with a record of 5-1.

“There were a few teams we played that were pretty solid, and the guys just threw the ball well and hit the ball really well, too, which is good to see,” Union Bank assistant coach Fletcher Zornes said. “It was a long weekend, honestly, but it was good to see them have some success in a big tournament.”

Union Bank (12-3) jumped in front immediately Friday with a three-run first inning, and starting pitcher Reese Kortum made sure that lead lasted. Kortum struck out six batters in five innings of scoreless ball and also went 1-for-3 with three RBIs at the plate. Brandon Weigel and Noah Strizek provided the other RBIs in the victory.

If Union Bank wants to continue its success over the rest of the weekend and into Sioux Falls next week, its talented junior class will have to continue leading the way.

“Brandon Weigel is tearing it up and hitting really well, and so are Parker Otte, Grant Nottleman and Tyrus Petsche,” Zornes said. “It’s good to see them continue some of that late spring success into the summer.”

Both Union Bank and Anderson Ford (North Star) received another unique twist when their Thursday night game was suspended due to rain. The game will resume at 8 a.m. on Saturday in the fourth inning with Union Bank leading 4-3.

“In a 4-3 ballgame where you feel like your team’s starting to put it together a little bit, yeah, it’s a tough break,” said Anderson Ford co-coach Ricky Ideus.

Anderson Ford challenged for a Class A Legion state title a year ago, but the team of Lincoln North Star players hasn’t quite found its stride so far in 2022. Millard North only needed four hits to defeat Anderson Ford 8-2 on Friday as its players found other ways to get on base.

Millard North (6-5) drew nine walks, three hit batters and reached base on two Anderson Ford (2-3) errors. Starting pitcher Lynden Bruegman struck out six batters and allowed five runs without surrendering a single hit.

Instead, Millard North’s Carter Hunt broke the deadlock with a three-RBI double in the fifth inning, and hit another RBI double later on. Cam Teinert and Davis Jones had the RBI hits for Anderson Ford, which is still searching for its rhythm this summer.

“We pretty much have the same team we had in the spring, so I feel like as long as we can stay focused and keep our energy level up we can hang with anybody,” Ideus said. “We’ve got off to a little bit of a rocky start, but we did that last year, too, and it’s still early.”

