Union Bank's steady mantra takes on added importance after loss to Omaha Bryan

OMAHA — No matter the result on the scoreboard, Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) Legion head coach Alex Heideman always works to keep his team grounded.
After wins, he often reminds his players they're never as good as they think they are. After losses, he says they aren't as bad as they fear.
That mantra may prove important for Union Bank as it moves forward this season, especially after blowing an early 7-1 lead in group play of the Omaha South Tournament on Saturday, allowing Omaha Bryan to claim only its second victory of the season in a 9-8 comeback win.
“We think we’re pretty bad right now maybe, but that’s not the case,” Heideman said. “Baseball is a cruel sport; it’ll be your best friend one day, and it’ll be your worst enemy the next day.”
For about two innings, it looked like Union Bank might have an easy path to victory against Omaha Bryan, which entered the matchup with a 1-17 record. In both the first and second innings, Union Bank’s top of the order drilled Omaha Bryan starting pitcher Thad Kottich.
Josh Moore tripled in the first inning to score a pair of runs, and Ben Aldridge provided a two-RBI triple of his own in the second, setting up the early 7-1 lead. But after blasting eight base hits in its first two at-bats, Union Bank failed to earn another base hit the rest of the game.
Instead, Omaha Bryan steadily cut into the deficit, scoring one run in the third and two more in the fourth inning before tearing into Union Bank in the sixth. A five-run Omaha Bryan effort, capped by a three-RBI triple from Collin Grauerholz, gave it a 9-8 lead heading into the final half-inning.
“We’ve been letting each other down,” Heideman said. “Our performances on the mound are kind of slacking right now and we’ve got to pick each other up, but we’re not quite doing that right now.”
Instead, Union Bank’s three at-bats in the sixth inning just about summed it up: two deep flyballs to center field, which nearly could have been extra-base hits, and a sizzling line drive backhanded by the Omaha Bryan pitcher out of pure instinct.
Although it did draw five walks over the game’s final few innings, Union Bank’s last 19 at-bats ended without a hit. And after starting the season 10-1, Union Bank has now lost five of its last eight games, but that isn’t bothering Heideman too much.
Instead, he’ll expect Union Bank to stay level and be ready for the next challenge that comes its way — just like it has done all season.
“You can’t expect to go up there and be successful every time,” Heideman said. “Baseball is a game of failures, and the only way you improve is when you learn from those failures.”
