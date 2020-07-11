Union Bank's steady mantra takes on added importance after loss to Omaha Bryan

Instead, Omaha Bryan steadily cut into the deficit, scoring one run in the third and two more in the fourth inning before tearing into Union Bank in the sixth. A five-run Omaha Bryan effort, capped by a three-RBI triple from Collin Grauerholz, gave it a 9-8 lead heading into the final half-inning.

“We’ve been letting each other down,” Heideman said. “Our performances on the mound are kind of slacking right now and we’ve got to pick each other up, but we’re not quite doing that right now.”

Instead, Union Bank’s three at-bats in the sixth inning just about summed it up: two deep flyballs to center field, which nearly could have been extra-base hits, and a sizzling line drive backhanded by the Omaha Bryan pitcher out of pure instinct.

Although it did draw five walks over the game’s final few innings, Union Bank’s last 19 at-bats ended without a hit. And after starting the season 10-1, Union Bank has now lost five of its last eight games, but that isn’t bothering Heideman too much.

Instead, he’ll expect Union Bank to stay level and be ready for the next challenge that comes its way — just like it has done all season.

“You can’t expect to go up there and be successful every time,” Heideman said. “Baseball is a game of failures, and the only way you improve is when you learn from those failures.”

