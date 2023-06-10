Union Bank won in a dramatic walk-off that came with a dose of controversy.

Replays of Union Bank's (Lincoln Pius X) Jesus Yanez sliding in for the winning run as Kearney catcher Kole Throckmorton applied the tag circulated on social media after the game.

Our take: Yanez was out, but Throckmorton illegally blocked the plate.

Notes

* Carpet Land shrugged off a surprising loss Friday, securing its spot in the tournament's National League championship by defeating Sioux Falls East (S.D.) 1-0 on Saturday.

Carter Mick threw a complete-game shutout for Carpet Land (Lincoln East), striking out six and walking none.

Carpet Land will play Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) at 1:30 p.m. at Den Hartog Field. The winner advances to the tournament championship, played at 4 p.m.

* A key game between Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) and Omaha Skutt was rained out Friday night. The teams will play at 10 a.m. Saturday and the winner advances to the National League championship later in the day.

