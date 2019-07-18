There's a question Union Bank American Legion coach Alex Heideman asks his team each year.
"How do you want to be remembered?"
Union Bank (19-22), Lincoln Pius X's Legion team, is the top seed for the A-5 district tournament that begins Friday at Sherman Field, and the team will look to repeat as back-to-back district champions.
"There has only been 15 teams within Pius' history to win districts in the summer as a Class A team," Heideman said. "Pius baseball has been going on for 40-50 years. Only 15 teams have been able to reach the pinnacle. How do you guys want to be remembered?
"Then you go in and ask the seniors now, 'Who were the seniors when you were a freshman?' A lot of them would say 'We remember Michael Helman.' Guys that have gone on to have success beyond Pius. You ask them 'What were the standards they instilled in you?'"
Union Bank's Noah Unger had a chance to reflect on that question Thursday as the team had one final practice before the district tournament. Pius X's freshmen joined the team for practices just like Unger did as a freshman.
"Obviously we want to be remembered as one of the greatest teams to go through Pius," Unger said. "Winning a district championship, but that's not what is always the most important thing. Sometimes it's being good leaders for the younger guys, setting good examples and being good role models."
Unger has been a staple of what Heideman, Union Bank and Pius X try to instill into players. A different kind of confidence and leadership radiates from Unger, Heideman said about Union Bank's third baseman and pitcher.
"He's a guy that is going to go out there and give it his all every game," Heideman said.
Unger knows he has always been a quiet person. So if he wants to lead, he is going to show you how it's done through his play.
"I've never been the most outgoing," Unger said. "I think it carries over to the baseball field a little bit. I'm not a huge talker, but I'm willing to give 100 percent for my team and lay everything out on the line."
The field is a familiar and daunting one for Union Bank -- the A-5 district is comprised of all Lincoln Legion teams. Out of the seven Class A district fields, A-5 is the only district that has seven teams. Five districts have six-team fields and A-7 only has five teams.
"I believe that this is the toughest, if not the toughest, district," Heideman said. "Everyone from (seeds) one to seven is a good quality team. Anyone of these guys would be a great representative for us at state from Lincoln."
Union Bank will not play until Saturday, receiving a first-round bye, and awaits the winner of Friday's Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) and Carpetland (Lincoln East) winner. Pinnacle Bank and Carpetland start the tournament at 1 p.m.