Union Bank Legion team striking early and often en route to 7-0 start

The Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) American Legion seniors baseball team has a simple strategy that hasn’t failed so far this season — if you score first and never give the lead up, wins come easy.

Union Bank put that strategy into practice with a 6-0 showing in the Omaha showdown last week, and the team’s undefeated start continued Wednesday night with an 8-1 win over Beatrice at Densmore.

Like all of its games so far, Union Bank was eager to get going. Starting pitcher Johnathan Bauer retired the first eight batters he faced, and it only took one inning for Union Bank to get on the board. Joe Finder singled, stole second base and eventually made it home on an error, giving Union Bank an early 1-0 lead.

“That’s one thing that we want to do, is to be the first team to strike right away,” Union Bank head coach Alex Heideman said. “We want to be the first time to draw blood and then we go from there.”

In some of Union Bank’s games last week, that meant piling up double-digit runs and building big leads, but that wasn’t the case against Beatrice. Union Bank added another run in the third inning when Finder drove in Grant Nottleman on a fielder’s choice, but Beatrice struck back in the fourth inning.