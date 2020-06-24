Union Bank Legion team striking early and often en route to 7-0 start

The Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) American Legion seniors baseball team has a simple strategy that hasn’t failed so far this season — if you score first and never give the lead up, wins come easy.
Union Bank put that strategy into practice with a 6-0 showing in the Omaha showdown last week, and the team’s undefeated start continued Wednesday night with an 8-1 win over Beatrice at Densmore.
Like all of its games so far, Union Bank was eager to get going. Starting pitcher Johnathan Bauer retired the first eight batters he faced, and it only took one inning for Union Bank to get on the board. Joe Finder singled, stole second base and eventually made it home on an error, giving Union Bank an early 1-0 lead.
“That’s one thing that we want to do, is to be the first team to strike right away,” Union Bank head coach Alex Heideman said. “We want to be the first time to draw blood and then we go from there.”
In some of Union Bank’s games last week, that meant piling up double-digit runs and building big leads, but that wasn’t the case against Beatrice. Union Bank added another run in the third inning when Finder drove in Grant Nottleman on a fielder’s choice, but Beatrice struck back in the fourth inning.
Caleb Jobman began the inning with a leadoff double before Adam Deboer drove in the run with a single, bringing the game to 2-1, where it remained until the sixth inning.
Union Bank struck big to add onto its lead as a pair of both walks and hit by pitches loaded the bases. Finder continued as Union Bank’s offensive powerhouse, lacing a two-RBI single before eventually scoring to bring the game to 8-1.
“We’re trying to get better game by game,” Heideman said. “Right now I don’t think we’ve tapped our full potential, so we want to open that full potential and get guys confident that they can be dangerous hitters.”
Finder was one of those dangerous hitters, going 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Bauer picked up the win after striking out seven batters and allowing one run in five innings.
Next up for Union Bank is the Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament, which will feature many of the area's top legion teams. It will be a challenge for Union Bank to stay undefeated, but it will be a welcome challenge indeed.
“We just have to stay humble and keep getting better day by day,” Heideman said. “We’ll see how long we can keep this streak going and realize that we’re never as good as we think we are, but we’re never as bad as we think we are when things get tough.”
