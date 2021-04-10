Undefeated Beatrice continues its pitching dominance in 6-1 win over Platte Valley

YUTAN — No matter who the Beatrice baseball team throws on the mound, it spells trouble for opposing hitters.
In this week alone, sophomore Tucker Timmerman struck out 12 batters in a 9-1 win over Crete on Tuesday and senior Will Reimer had a five-inning no-hitter against Falls City on Friday. Not to be outdone, senior Qwin Zabokrtsky followed with a pitching gem of his own on Saturday.
Zabokrtsky allowed a run in the first inning before proceeding to strike out seven batters over five innings, while sophomore Adam DeBoer struck out four more in two innings of relief work as yet another dominant performance on the mound led Class B No. 4 Beatrice to a 6-1 win over Platte Valley at Yutan’s Itan Park.
The win preserved Beatrice’s perfect record (9-0) as the only unbeaten team remaining in the state.
“I knew we were going to be pretty good, but did I expect us to be undefeated right now? Probably not,” Beatrice coach Chris Belding said. “Right now we’re not thinking about it, we’re just going out and playing whoever’s next on the list.”
Whoever’s next was Platte Valley (5-5) this time around, and the Patriots put up a strong challenge for most of the game after taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Junior Hayden Lewis, a Nebraska baseball commit, led the way with an early RBI double and went 2-for-3 at the plate.
However, the co-op team of Ashland-Greenwood, Yutan and Mead had very few scoring opportunities the rest of the way. Zabokrtsky stranded runners in scoring position with strikeouts to end the second, third and fifth innings, and he knew the offensive production would come soon.
“It was early in the game and we had plenty of time to bring it back, so I had plenty of trust that we’d be able to hit it well and get a run back,” Zabokrtsky said.
Beatrice tied the game 1-1 in the fifth inning on a wild pitch, while Zabokrtsky and junior Caleb Jobman followed with doubles that led to a 3-1 Beatrice lead. Zabokrtsky widened the margin to 5-1 with an RBI single in the sixth inning as his 3-for-3 day from the plate led the Beatrice offensive effort, as well.
“We had a little talk between the fourth and fifth inning since we had three innings left to go, and they responded really well,” Belding said. “We were taking a lot better swings, we were more on time and overall I thought we played a lot better.”
After playing four games in six days, the Orangemen can now focus on the Trailblazer Conference Tournament. If any opponent wants to challenge for the first-ever conference baseball crown, it’ll take a strong effort to get past Beatrice’s dominant pitching staff.
“We get a first-round bye so we’re going to put in a lot of work this week, and we get a few days off at a good time for us,” Belding said.
