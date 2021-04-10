Undefeated Beatrice continues its pitching dominance in 6-1 win over Platte Valley

However, the co-op team of Ashland-Greenwood, Yutan and Mead had very few scoring opportunities the rest of the way. Zabokrtsky stranded runners in scoring position with strikeouts to end the second, third and fifth innings, and he knew the offensive production would come soon.

“It was early in the game and we had plenty of time to bring it back, so I had plenty of trust that we’d be able to hit it well and get a run back,” Zabokrtsky said.

Beatrice tied the game 1-1 in the fifth inning on a wild pitch, while Zabokrtsky and junior Caleb Jobman followed with doubles that led to a 3-1 Beatrice lead. Zabokrtsky widened the margin to 5-1 with an RBI single in the sixth inning as his 3-for-3 day from the plate led the Beatrice offensive effort, as well.

“We had a little talk between the fourth and fifth inning since we had three innings left to go, and they responded really well,” Belding said. “We were taking a lot better swings, we were more on time and overall I thought we played a lot better.”

After playing four games in six days, the Orangemen can now focus on the Trailblazer Conference Tournament. If any opponent wants to challenge for the first-ever conference baseball crown, it’ll take a strong effort to get past Beatrice’s dominant pitching staff.

“We get a first-round bye so we’re going to put in a lot of work this week, and we get a few days off at a good time for us,” Belding said.

