No. 1-seeded Union Bank took the field for the A-5 Area Tournament for the first time on Saturday night at Den Hartog Field against JC Brager, which was coming off a 10-0 win against Sampson Construction on Friday.

After giving up one run in the top of the first, it didn’t take long for Union Bank to get some runs on its way to a 6-2 win.

Brandon Weigel started it off with a double, then advanced to third on a wild pitch, later scoring on a fielder's choice. Reese Kortum later scored on a wild pitch, and Jesus Yañez doubled off the wall to drive in Ian Woita and give Union Bank a 3-1 lead.

JC Brager starting pitcher Will Flege allowed four hits, three runs (two earned) and two walks while striking out six, pitching into the third. He was relieved by Gavin Clauss, who gave up four hits, three earned runs and a walk.

Starter Jack Richeson was outstanding for Union Bank, pitching a complete game with five hits, two earned runs, one walk and one strikeout.

Union Bank added to its lead in the sixth. A walk from Weigel, a single from Tyrus Petsche, doubles from Kortrum and Woita, and a JC Brager error brought in three more runs for a 6-1 lead. JC Brager added a run in the seventh for the final score.

Woita went 2-for-4 for Union Bank with three RBIs. He also had two impressive plays at third base.

“It’s all about routine, routine. Making the plays that we know we can and just believing in ourselves will always put us in a good position to win,” Woita said. “We knew we had a dude on the mound that has good stuff. We put our faith in him, and he put his faith in us to make great plays behind him.”

Union Bank will face Carpet Land at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Pinnacle Bank 14, Sampson Construction 2: Bennett Bruns hit a home run as Pinnacle Bank rolled to a win in an elimination game earlier Friday afternoon.

Pinnacle Bank scored seven runs in the third inning, then added five in the fourth to enact the run-rule after 4 1/2 innings.

Pinnacle Bank will play another elimination game Sunday, this time against JC Brager.