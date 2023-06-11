For Pinnacle Bank, it just took time.

Starting pitcher Reid Nagel needed an inning to find his footing before shutting down Omaha Burke for the rest of the evening.

After a turn through the order, the bats started to come alive, a combination of adjustments and luck swinging back into their favor after some hard-hit outs in the early innings.

The result was a slow burn of a 4-3 victory for Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) as it cut into an early deficit and won late behind quality pitching and defense to take the Mike Peterson/Coach K Memorial Tournament.

“Adrenaline, just very excited,” Nagel said. “Just glad I could celebrate with my team.”

Omaha Burke jumped on Nagel early, taking the lead in the first inning and adding to it in the third in almost identical ways. Shortstop Spencer Cooper led off with a walk and stole second both times. Twice it set up three-hole hitter Corbin Paddack with a runner in scoring position, and twice he went the opposite way, serving a pair of RBI singles into left field.

Down two runs, the Pinnacle Bank offense got to work as Nagel adjusted. He located his fastball well, setting up his ability to attack hitters with his breaking pitches, a curveball he was able to spot throughout the evening and a slider he felt worked well all game.

He pitched six innings before passing the baton off to Dayton Engelbart in the seventh, allowing three earned runs on five hits and striking out three. He retired seven of the last nine batters he faced; the only Omaha Burke run not produced by Cooper and Paddack crossed the plate on a Mike McGovern single up the middle in the sixth inning.

“I knew he was gonna be in the zone,” catcher Caden Ransom said. “He was in the zone in the bullpen. He was in the zone before the game, and I just knew he was gonna shove out there.”

The hard-throwing lefty Engelbart closed out the game, striking out two in the seventh.

After managing two hits in the first time through the order, Pinnacle Bank began to anticipate Omaha Burke pitcher Trevor Hahn’s curveball and fastball. He went to the former frequently. The latter was often in the zone.

That was the case in Ransom’s fourth-inning at bat. He turned on an inside heater and hit a rainbow of a fly ball to left field. Jackson Foster drifted back before running out of room. Ransom pumped his fist as he rounded first base and the ball landed beyond the fence, the score now tied.

Pinnacle Bank pulled in front an inning later when Trent Buda yanked an RBI double down the right-field line, his second extra-base hit of the evening. He scored on Bennett Bruns’ single up the middle.

A double play turned slickly up the middle by Cooper and second baseman Joe Fischer with the bases loaded prevented Pinnacle Bank from breaking the game open, but Pinnacle Bank had done enough with a patient, timely performance.

“We came out struggling just a little bit,” Pinnacle Bank coach Mitch Vernon said. “Finally got the bats going in the middle of the game. We put together some good ABs. Really got Reid Nagel going. He had a rough first inning, settled into it and really gave us everything that we needed. It was a good team win.”