Timely hitting, rally-ending web gem lifts Southwest over North Star in city baseball clash

The Lincoln Southwest baseball team pushed all the right buttons offensively and then got a game-changing play on defense Tuesday.

Southwest second baseman Karter Chamberlain poured cold water on what would have been a key hit in the fourth inning to help the Silver Hawks past Lincoln North Star 9-2 at Den Hartog Field.

In the fourth inning, Southwest's lead was just 3-1. With runners on first and third base, Cooper Wesslund smacked a ball past the pitcher's mound and it appeared destined for the outfield.

Enter Chamberlain. He dove for the ball, snared it and flipped it to the shortstop for a stylish rally-killing third out of the inning.

North Star actually outhit Southwest 8-7 but couldn't string them together against Silver Hawk starter Ryan Semin, who threw six strikeouts and only walked two.

“I thought we put together a good game,” Lincoln Southwest coach Mitch Vernon said. “It was all centered around Ryan being able to throw strikes. He gave us a great outing.”

Southwest got off to a good start. The Silver Hawks had two hits in the first inning, including a two-run triple by senior Cam Newell that went just over the Gators’ right fielder’s glove.

“I was just looking for a pitch to hit, a pitch in my zone,” Newell said. “I saw a fastball that was there for me to hit, and I took advantage of it.”

Lincoln Southwest’s bats cooled off throughout the middle of the game, but it had a big seventh inning, scoring four runs on just two hits. Two of the runs were scored on a wild pitch.

“We kind of forced the issue,” Vernon said. “We had that leadoff hit early on and then we put a hit and run on to get guys going and moving. It kind of forced the issue, which turned out to be a successful hit and run. It just kind of sparked things from there.

“Proud of the way they responded to our practice we had yesterday.”

Lincoln Southwest was led offensively by Blake Waring, who went 2-for-3 with two runs, one walk and one RBI.

The Silver Hawks (6-5) will play at the Frank Ryan Invitational at Millard West beginning Thursday. They face No. 2 Lincoln East, which is the last undefeated team in Class A.

North Star (5-5) will try to rebound from the loss when it plays Pius X on Thursday.

