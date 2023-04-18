It took a lot of bad breaks and extra innings for Lincoln Pius X to rally past Class A No. 5 Grand Island on Tuesday at Sherman Field.

Pius X overcame a 3-0 deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning to win 4-3 in eight innings on Tyrus Petsche's bases-loaded RBI single on his second hit of the afternoon.

“First of all, you've got to thank the pitchers,” Petsche said. “Drew Drake, Reese Kortum, they did pretty good. I think we were all expecting at some point the bats were going to get hot. We never thought we were out of that game.”

Drake went six innings and allowed just one earned run on seven hits, while Kortum overcame three consecutive hit batters on two-strike counts to keep Grand Island off the scoreboard in the seventh. Drake and Kortum both finished with four strikeouts.

“We knew Reese could throw strikes and get outs,” Petsche said. “There was never a moment where we felt like we were going to give up or something like that. I thought we knew all the way since he was pitching good we were going to get the bats going.”

That allowed the Bolts' bats to get hot in the right moment, recording three hits in the bottom of the eighth, including Petche's single on the first pitch of his at-bat with the bases loaded.

“I just tried to relax and not let the moment be too big,” Petsche said. “I was kind of sitting on a curveball, because in the last four at-bats I got a curveball first pitch. I was just sitting on a curveball and let it be.”

It took 101 pitches and 5 1/3 innings for Pius X to get to Grand Island pitcher Cohen Evans for its first run of the game. Evans went 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts for Grand Island.

Pius X had a game-changing moment ruined by a one-hop throw from Brandon Weigel in left field going over Max Bugbee at the plate to allow the Islanders to take a 1-0 lead.

In the third, the Bolts had the bases loaded with one out before Grand Island's outfield shined with a catch in center field to hold the baserunners with no damage done.

“Through seven innings, we left 10 (runners) on,” Pius X coach Troy Charf said. “We missed some opportunities, and that will be part of the conversation. Being resilient and keep fighting and bounce back, but also a lot of times you're going to have to make good on your opportunities on a good team and a good pitcher.”

