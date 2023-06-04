Two weeks later, and it's still setting in for the history-making Lincoln East baseball team.

The Spartans became the first Lincoln school to win a Class A state baseball championship since 1977 when it topped Millard West in a thrilling, 10-inning final last month in Omaha.

Baseball has slowly started to tip back toward Lincoln in the past few seasons — and East's triumph marked a new peak.

"It's been touching to hear from people who have watched our team and celebrated our team's success," East coach Mychal Lanik said. "It makes you feel really good about being able to bring a title back home for all of them.

"There has been a lot of great baseball in the city of Lincoln and there has been for a long time. For us to put ourselves in position for the title and get over the hump, that's big."

Three players from the Spartans' championship squad — Carter Mick, AJ Evasco and Jeter Worthley — make up the Journal Star's 2023 Super-State baseball first team.

It's the first time since 2016 that three players from one Lincoln school will be on the first team.

"I think this just shows the culture we bring as a whole, like the work that we put in," Worthley said. "Everything that we do has a purpose."

That culture led to a state championship and encapsulated the whole team.

Four other Spartans received All-State honorable mention consideration — Paul Shortridge, Troy Peltz, Joey Senstock and Garrett Springer — and an even deeper lineup and pitching staff made the East postseason push possible.

"It just shows how much we are involved and how much we are dedicated for each other," Mick said. "We always have faith in someone. We trust everyone, whoever is on the mound, whoever is in the field, whoever is hitting. Whatever it is, we have faith in everyone."

Each of the three Super-Staters put together their moments late in the season that cemented their spots.

Mick shook off early jitters in the state championship to strike out 12 in six innings of two-run ball. Between his final three innings, the junior left-hander allowed just three runs on 10 hits in 19 2/3 innings with 30 strikeouts.

A pair of first-inning triples from Evasco led the Spartans to a pair of wins against Elkhorn South to make the final. He also had the go-ahead RBI single against Bellevue West in the first round.

The utility man Worthley made one of the biggest plays on defense in the tournament, tracking down a fly ball that prevented an Elkhorn South runner from scoring the game-tying run.

The list goes on with plays from those three. And it is even longer from the others on the team in the tournament and the whole season.

Depth became a key part of the culture at Lincoln East when Lanik took over in 2019. This was the season that it finally culminated in a championship after two years of heartbreak in the state tournament.

"These three guys were definitely the catalysts for what we did, but our team is really deep," Lanik said. "It takes depth to win. (Coach) Pat (Mooney) taught me that at (Creighton Prep). For us to create that in the weight room and create that depth and what we do speaks to our kids and families and how hard we work at this thing."

That hard work was something Mick, Evasco and Worthley all emphasized.

After being eliminated in the state tournament in 2022 and a group of those players on that team returning, the Spartans went to work in the offseason to try and get over the hump.

"We put so much work in practice and the weight room and everything," Evasco said. "Losing definitely gave us some confidence to come back and play again, so we worked hard in the offseason and we came back and finished the job."

Lincoln East graduates three seniors and only one of them played significant time in 2023.

On the bus ride back, Lanik said some of the coaches were already discussing things to work on to compete for a championship next season and East's American Legion team has already played nine games this summer.

The team is ready to put in that time this offseason to try and keep the championship in Lincoln one more year.

"For us, it is going to be about the process," Lanik said. "We can look forward to May but that won't do us any good. We are just going to stay present, and help our guys get bigger and stronger, to enjoy summer and just grow and become as cohesive as we go."

Photos: The 2023 state baseball champions are crowned in Omaha