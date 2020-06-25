Third-inning repeat gets JC Brager off to a fast start in the Peterson/Coach K Tournament

It took a whole lot of patience from JC Brager to score in the third inning as its eight runs came from four hits, four walks and a hit by pitch. Ethan Steer scored the first run of the inning after reaching on a walk, and he also ended the inning’s scoring with a two-RBI triple to deep center field.

JC Brager finished with just four hits, but Jones was happy with his team’s ability to put together quality at-bats.

“Those are team at-bats, you don’t care how you get on, you just get on base and let the next guy do his job and then it starts to trickle down,” Jones said.

The win marks JC Brager’s fifth in a row after opening the season with a loss, and momentum will be important as Peterson Tournament play continues this weekend. Jones was happy that Aldridge could go the distance in order to save arms for the remaining tournament games, such as a tough contest against Papillion La-Vista South tomorrow night.

“We just played our third game of the week and we’re probably going to play six total,” Jones said. “When you have to play that many games in a week, you have to be efficient on the mound.”

Games will continue Friday at Sherman Field and Den Hartog, beginning at 10 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.