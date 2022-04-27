‘They’re all pretty good hitters:’ No. 3 Creighton Prep flexes its offensive might in 15-0 win over No. 7 Southwest

If opposing pitchers are hoping for easy outs when they play the Creighton Prep baseball team, they won’t find any.

No matter whether they hit first or ninth in the Creighton Prep lineup, every single Junior Jay is an extra-base threat when they step to the plate. Class A No. 7 Lincoln Southwest learned that lesson the hard way on Wednesday night as No. 3 Creighton Prep steamed its way to a 15-0 win in five innings at Den Hartog Field.

Creighton Prep (22-4) has spent much of its season as the top-ranked team in Class A, and the Junior Jays’ top to bottom approach at the plate is the reason why. All nine of Prep’s players recorded hits in the win, and the Junior Jays put together a pair of seven-run innings to showcase their offense’s explosive ability.

Parker Mooney drove in four runs from the No. 3 spot in the lineup, Coby Hatcher led the way with a five-RBI game, and Prep’s No. 8 and No. 9 hitters recorded RBI singles as well.

“We can definitely swing it one to nine,” Prep coach Pat Mooney said. “They’re good with the barrel and they’re all pretty good hitters.”

That mentality might be drilled into the Junior Jays from their coaches, but it’s like second nature once they get out on the field. While Southwest (13-12) kept it a 0-0 game in the first two innings, Hatcher provided a key three-run home run in the third inning that helped put Prep up 7-0.

The Junior Jays tacked on one more run in the fourth inning before exploding for another seven-run frame in the top of the fifth. Both of those big innings included several walks and well-executed singles that showed Prep’s ability to play team baseball rather than swinging for the fences every time.

“We all just try to do our job of getting runners over and hitting them in when the opportunity presents itself,” Hatcher said. “No one is too selfish or cares about the stats too much, which has been big this year.”

In addition to its consistent approach at the plate, Prep also relied on starting pitcher Ryan Bauer to slow down a Silver Hawk offense that has been hot in recent weeks. After a 5-0 week that included a Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament championship, Southwest has lost five of its last six games.

Including its loss to Prep, Southwest’s other defeats to Millard South and Lincoln East have all been top-five Class A opponents. The Silver Hawks will need to manage more than the three base hits they put up on Wednesday if they hope to bounce back in their final three regular-season games.

Meanwhile, Prep is looking every bit the postseason contender that the Junior Jays expect to be. Offense is seemingly a given when Prep comes to the ballpark, and its championship hopes are only growing as the Junior Jays’ pitching staff progresses, too.

“Ryan set the tone on the mound for us today,” Mooney said. “Our pitchers are getting better every day; we started off a little slow this year, but they’re really starting to work at it.”

