'There's the old Zane:' Schawang finds his groove again as Waverly rolls past Seward

SEWARD — It hasn’t always been the easiest season on the mound for Waverly’s Zane Schawang.
The senior is one of Waverly’s top pitchers, but command issues hurt him in losses to Norris and Columbus earlier in the season. Any command problems vanished on Saturday when Schawang struck out five batters during a relief appearance against Lincoln North Star, and he brought his best again in his next start.
Schawang struck out 12 batters Thursday and only allowed two base hits and one walk in Class B No. 9 Waverly’s comfortable 10-0 win over No. 8 Seward at Plum Creek Field.
“He’d been struggling on the mound kind of up to that point this year, but he came in against North Star and it was like, ‘OK, there’s the old Zane,’” Waverly coach Luke Tewes said. “We had a pretty good feeling about starting him today, and when Zane’s on he can beat anybody.”
Schawang was locked in from the first batter he faced to the last, and a successful combination of fastballs and sliders kept the Seward (13-6) hitters off-balance all game. Schawang even worked with a softball in pregame warmups to help the spin on his slider, and the fast-breaking pitch accounted for most of his strikeouts.
Seward managed one of its two hits in the first inning and nearly took an early lead if not for a stellar long throw from Waverly right-fielder Payton Engel that gunned down a runner at home plate. From that point on, Waverly (13-11) controlled the game.
A pair of errors and an infield single loaded the bases for junior Levi Powell in the third inning, and he didn’t miss his chance. Powell laced a three-RBI double to deep left field as part of a five-run third inning, and the Vikings followed with another five runs in the fourth inning. Waverly may have been helped by five Seward errors, but RBI singles from Powell and Engel in the fourth inning also showed the Vikings’ aggressive hitting.
“Our guys did a good job putting pressure on pretty much all game, whether it was on the bases or getting a bunt down or a timely hit,” Tewes said. “When you can put pressure like that on a team, it’s tough, and we got some momentum going today.”
The Vikings have won four games in a row, and while a difficult matchup against Class B No. 1 Norris awaits on Friday, it’ll be good preparation for Waverly’s district run. The Vikings will play in District B-3, which features Crete, Fairbury, Branched Oak, Omaha Roncalli and host Elkhorn. The competition will be tough.
Still, if Schawang can keep up his pitching performances and the Viking offense can provide another 10-run day, Waverly can compete with any team down the line.
“We’re starting to play as a team and we’re really just trying to play our game from the get-go and not wait until halfway through the game that we start getting in our rhythm,” Schawang said. “Just getting that momentum going feels good.”