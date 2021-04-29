'There's the old Zane:' Schawang finds his groove again as Waverly rolls past Seward

SEWARD — It hasn’t always been the easiest season on the mound for Waverly’s Zane Schawang.

The senior is one of Waverly’s top pitchers, but command issues hurt him in losses to Norris and Columbus earlier in the season. Any command problems vanished on Saturday when Schawang struck out five batters during a relief appearance against Lincoln North Star, and he brought his best again in his next start.

Schawang struck out 12 batters Thursday and only allowed two base hits and one walk in Class B No. 9 Waverly’s comfortable 10-0 win over No. 8 Seward at Plum Creek Field.

“He’d been struggling on the mound kind of up to that point this year, but he came in against North Star and it was like, ‘OK, there’s the old Zane,’” Waverly coach Luke Tewes said. “We had a pretty good feeling about starting him today, and when Zane’s on he can beat anybody.”

Schawang was locked in from the first batter he faced to the last, and a successful combination of fastballs and sliders kept the Seward (13-6) hitters off-balance all game. Schawang even worked with a softball in pregame warmups to help the spin on his slider, and the fast-breaking pitch accounted for most of his strikeouts.