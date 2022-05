The state baseball tournament starts Friday in Omaha. Here's a look at the brackets

The state baseball tournament starts Friday and Omaha is the stage. Here's a look at the schedule:

Class A

Friday's games

At Papillion's Werner Park

Game 1--No. 1-seeded Millard West (26-5) vs. No. 8 Kearney (15-9), 10 a.m.

Game 2--No. 4 Lincoln East (24-3) vs. No. 5 Elkhorn South (18-8), 1 p.m.

Game 3--No. 3 Millard South (23-8) vs. No. 6 Lincoln Southeast (22-6), 4 p.m.

Game 4--No. 2 Creighton Prep (27-5) vs. No. 7 Omaha Westside (18-14), 7 p.m.

Monday's games

At Werner Park

Game 5--Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 6--Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 7--Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8--Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

At Papillion's Fricke Field

Game 9--Game 8 loser vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 10--Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 7 p.m.

At UNO's Tal Anderson Field

Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

at Tal Anderson Field

Game 12--TBA vs. TBA, 4 p.m.

Game 13--TBA vs. TBA, 7 p.m.

Thursday's games

At Tal Anderson Field

Game 14--TBA vs. TBA, 4 p.m. (Game 15 to follow if necessary)

Class B

Saturday's games

At Werner Park

Game 1--No. 1 Norris (20-6) vs. No. 8 Waverly (13-13), 10 a.m.

Game 2--No. 4 Central City/Fullerton/Centura (20-2) vs. No. 5 Beatrice (17-4), 1 p.m.

Game 3--No. 3 Elkhorn North (19-10) vs. No. 6 Omaha Gross (18-7), 4 p.m.

Game 4--No. 2 Omaha Skutt (18-6) vs. No. 7 Elkhorn (15-13), 7 p.m.

Monday's games

At Tal Anderson Field

Game 5--Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 6--Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.

Game 7--Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 8--Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

At Millard North

Game 9--Game 8 loser vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m.

Game 10--Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 7 p.m.

At UNO's Tal Anderson Field

Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4 p.m.

Wednesday's games

At Fricke Field

Game 12--TBA vs. TBA, 4 p.m.

Game 13--TBA vs. TBA, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

At Tal Anderson Field

Game 14--TBA vs. TBA, 4 p.m. (Game 15 to follow if necessary)

