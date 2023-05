The state baseball tournament looks a bit different this year — three classes, each broken down into two brackets. Here are the pairings.

STATE TOURNAMENT

Class A

Bracket 1

Friday's games at Werner Park

Game 1--Millard West vs. Grand Island, 10 a.m.

Game 2--Gretna vs. Creighton Prep, 1 p.m.

Monday's games at Werner Park

Game 5--Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10

Game 7--Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5

Tuesday's game at Tal Anderson Field

Game 9--Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser

Wednesday's games at Tal Anderson Field

Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 10

Game 12--To follow Game 11, if necessary

Bracket 2

Friday's games at Werner Park

Game 3--Lincoln East vs. Bellevue West, 4 p.m.

Game 4--Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 7 p.m.

Monday's games at Werner Park

Game 6--Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1

Game 8--Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7

Tuesday's game at Tal Anderson Field

Game 10--Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7

Wednesday's games at Tal Anderson Field

Game 13--Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4

Game 14--To follow Game 13, if necessary

Friday's championship

at Tal Anderson Field

TBA vs. TBA, 7

Class B

Bracket 1

Saturday's games at Werner Park

Game 1--Elkhorn North vs. Platte Valley, 10 a.m.

Game 2--Omaha Gross vs. Beatrice, 1 p.m.

Monday's games at Tal Anderson Field

Game 5--Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10

Game 7--Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4

Tuesday's game at Fricke Field

Game 9--Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 4

Wednesday's games at Fricke Field

Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 10

Game 12--To follow Game 11, if necessary

Bracket 2

Saturday's games at Werner Park

Game 3--Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran vs. Elkhorn, 7 p.m.

Game 4--Norris vs. Omaha Skutt, 4 p.m.

Monday's games at Tal Anderson Field

Game 6--Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1

Game 8--Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7

Tuesday's game at Fricke Field

Game 10--Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7

Wednesday's games at Fricke Field

Game 13--Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4

Game 14--To follow Game 13, if necessary

Friday's championship

at Tal Anderson Field

TBA vs. TBA, 4

CLASS C

Bracket 1

Saturday's games at Tal Anderson Field

Game 1--Malcolm vs. Omaha Concordia/BT/OCA, 10 a.m.

Game 2--Platteview vs. DC West, 1 p.m.

Monday's games at Fricke Field

Game 5--Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10

Game 7--Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4

Tuesday's game at Omaha Westside

Game 9--Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 4

Wednesday's games at Millard North

Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 4

Game 12--To follow Game 11, if necessary

Bracket 2

Saturday's games at Tal Anderson Field

Game 3--Plattsmouth vs. Omaha Roncalli, 4 p.m.

Game 4--Central City/Fullerton/Centura vs. Wayne, 7 p.m.

Monday's games at Fricke Field

Game 6--Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1

Game 8--Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7

Tuesday's game at Omaha Westside

Game 10--Game 6 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7

Wednesday's games at Omaha Westside

Game 13--Game 6 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4

Game 14--To follow Game 13, if necessary

Friday's championship

at Tal Anderson Field

TBA vs. TBA, 1