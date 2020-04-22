The games are off, but baseball has no stopping point for Seward standout Jaxson Simmerman

Like a hitter in the batter's box, Jaxson Simmerman is adjusting to everything being thrown his way.
These days, the Seward senior catcher has been jumping on Zoom at 10 a.m. for an accounting class. It's school in the mornings. Sunshine in the afternoons.
"I'm going insane right now, just staying inside," Simmerman says. "So I'll go outside."
Such is life in the middle of a virus pandemic that is forcing most of us to stay home and, for athletes like Simmerman, putting sports on hold. There are no high school games this spring. Ball diamonds, soccer pitches and tennis courts sit empty.
But Simmerman is making every effort to stay baseball sharp before he attends Omaha next fall. He's running, doing catching drills and playing catch with the family. Heck, he even drove to Walmart two weeks ago and bought dumbbells.
"Just doing things to stay strong, stay in shape," said Simmerman, who also is getting a strong dose of swings in.
A 15-minute drive into the country takes him to the house of teammate Jacob Groff, who built his own batting cage about a month before the pandemic handcuffed the country.
"It's awesome," Simmerman said. "He let's me go out there every day. I'm so grateful for that, because otherwise I'd be struggling right now."
Though the Seward baseball team graduated several players from last year's team, the Bluejays were pumped about the chance to make another run at the Class B state tournament.
The squad had five seniors, including Simmerman, a UNO recruit. Groff is going to UNL, but will not play baseball, Tayte Rolenc will play ball at Concordia, and Gavin Hamling and Theo Hughes are set to play at Nebraska Wesleyan.
The high school season was canceled a few weeks ago, but it still hurts, Simmerman said.
The reminders are always there.
"Man, we were supposed to be playing at Mount Michael today."
"The best part about the season for me is going on bus rides, that's what I miss the most," Simmerman said. "I'm fortunate enough to play at the next level, and so I really feel bad for the seniors that don't get another chance.
"It stung a lot. It still does."
Life behind the plate is not an easy job, but Simmerman loves it. The position came pretty natural to him.
"I always wanted to play catcher," he said, recalling his youth-playing days. "(My dad) said, 'Nobody wants to be a catcher,' knees and all that."
But when the Lincoln Dodgers' 12-under team needed someone to catch BP, Simmerman jumped at the opportunity. He caught several games for his 13-under team, then every game for the 14s. By the middle years of high school, he emerged as one of the state's top catching prospects.
The appeal of the position: Every play commands your attention.
"If you play outfield, you're probably sitting there looking at butterflies or picking dandelions back in the day," Simmerman said. "In the infield, you get a ground ball once every two innings or whatever it may be. But if I lose my focus on just one pitch, that could cost the team the whole game, and that's something that I don't want to do."
Where does Simmerman get his edge as a catcher? Not at the cages. Nor behind the dish. His progress has been powered by studying the game, and studying it some more. He watches the Cardinals' Yadier Molina and the Royals' Salvador Perez, and searches for YouTube highlights of Ivan Rodriguez.
"I understand the game," said Simmerman, who took a big step forward offensively last year (.419 batting average, nine doubles, 19 RBIs and only four strikeouts). "If you walk into my house right now, MLB Network is on. I watched the game all the time. I learned from watching, I don't learn from doing anything.
"I wasn't the most athletic kid when I was younger, I was pretty chubby. But it would be something that I'd work on all the time."
Simmerman hopes to get some game swings in before the summer is over. He plans to play for the Fremont Moo, a team with college-level players. Then he'll turn his focus to UNO.
When he was 12, Simmerman was determined to play catcher and it opened several opportunities. His determination continues to have no boundaries.
"I want to lead Omaha to a College World Series," he said. "I've talked to Coach (Evan) Porter about that. That was one of the first things he said to me when I stopped in his office, (saying) 'There's no reason why we can't play in the College World Series.'
"That's what I want."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
