The games are off, but baseball has no stopping point for Seward standout Jaxson Simmerman

The appeal of the position: Every play commands your attention.

"If you play outfield, you're probably sitting there looking at butterflies or picking dandelions back in the day," Simmerman said. "In the infield, you get a ground ball once every two innings or whatever it may be. But if I lose my focus on just one pitch, that could cost the team the whole game, and that's something that I don't want to do."

Where does Simmerman get his edge as a catcher? Not at the cages. Nor behind the dish. His progress has been powered by studying the game, and studying it some more. He watches the Cardinals' Yadier Molina and the Royals' Salvador Perez, and searches for YouTube highlights of Ivan Rodriguez.

"I understand the game," said Simmerman, who took a big step forward offensively last year (.419 batting average, nine doubles, 19 RBIs and only four strikeouts). "If you walk into my house right now, MLB Network is on. I watched the game all the time. I learned from watching, I don't learn from doing anything.

"I wasn't the most athletic kid when I was younger, I was pretty chubby. But it would be something that I'd work on all the time."