'That's where he needs to be': In lone varsity season, Jase Woita thriving as Pius X's cleanup hitter

“I’m looking for a pitch over the plate or something I can just hit to the right side and score a guy from third,” Woita said. “… It took a lot of hard work in the weight room this offseason to get the strength to put those balls that were doubles off the wall before and now put them over.”

Woita typically splits time between third base and designated hitter for the Thunderbolts, and he’s also compiled a 2-0 record and 0.64 earned-run average in four starts on the mound. It’s been an impressive year in what will be Woita’s only one at the varsity level. He likely would have contributed for Pius X as a junior if not for last season’s cancellation, but the sole varsity season was still enough for Woita to find a home for college ball.

He signed with Kansas City Kansas Community College two weeks ago, and Woita hopes the program can help him improve like it’s helped other players he knows. Lincoln Southwest graduates Eli Lovell and Griffin Everitt both spent two years at Kansas City Kansas CC before moving on to play Division I baseball at Florida Gulf Coast and Nebraska, respectively.

“I’ve seen that if you go and put your work in, then good things will happen,” Woita said. “I felt I’ve grown so much as a player in the last two years, what’s to say in another two years that I’m not double the player that I am today?”