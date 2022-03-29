‘That was a lot of fun': Southwest’s epic two-out rally leads Silver Hawks to 13-3 win over Southeast

When Lincoln Southwest shortstop Taiyo Takahashi came up to bat with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, he was focused on helping Southwest extend its narrow 4-3 lead.

Takahashi did just that with a single, but he couldn't have thought he’d come up to the plate again in the same frame. Eight runs — and 25 minutes — later, Takahashi slapped an RBI single that officially secured a run-rule 13-3 win in five innings for Lincoln Southwest over No. 10 Lincoln Southeast on Tuesday at Den Hartog Field.

“The energy was great, we brought it all today and left it all on the field,” Takahashi said. “That was a lot of fun.”

Southwest’s (3-4) nine-run fifth inning was even more impressive considering the Silver Hawks and Southeast (3-3) had played a very low-scoring, methodical game up to that point. Southeast struck first in the top of the second inning with an RBI single from senior Jake Appleget, who almost immediately scored on an errant throw to third base for a 2-0 Knights lead.

Southwest battled back by loading the bases in the second and third innings, but both opportunities went by without the clutch hit the Silver Hawks desperately needed. Max Olivas drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the second inning, while Southwest’s three-run third inning consisted of a bases-loaded walk and a pair of RBI fielder’s choices.

It turns out, the Silver Hawks were saving all their clutch hits for the fifth inning.

With two outs and two runners on base, Barret Bruns started the scoring with an RBI single to center field before pinch-hitter Fletcher Petersen broke open the game with a two-RBI single that put Southwest up 8-3. Southwest refused to let Southeast out of the pitching jam, with nine straight players scoring runs, ending with the game-winning hit from Takahashi.

“It was really good to see the two-out RBIs, because we just got done talking to the kids about how important that is in an offense,” Southwest coach Mitch Vernon said. “We’d been struggling with timely hits recently, so hopefully we can build on that.”

Southwest couldn’t have had its fifth-inning explosion without a key relief pitching performance from sophomore Karter Chamberlain. The son of former Lincoln Northeast, Nebraska and New York Yankee pitcher Joba Chamberlain, Karter Chamberlain entered the game in the fourth inning in a pressure-filled situation.

Just like his dad, Chamberlain never flinched. Southeast scored a single run on the fielder’s choice, but Chamberlain did well to keep it a 4-3 game with an inning-ending strikeout before picking up the win with a one-two-three fifth inning.

“He’s a competitive kid, so when he comes in a big situation like that I’m not worried about him,” Vernon said. “And as a sophomore that’s pretty big so I’m excited about him and his future.”

Six different Silver Hawks drove in runs during the win, led by a 2-for-3, three-RBI day for cleanup hitter Cam Newell. Considering Southwest hadn’t scored more than four runs in a game this season, it’ll need to keep the same offensive momentum heading into a doubleheader with Norfolk on Thursday.

Meanwhile, it doesn’t get any easier for No. 10 Southeast, which returns to action immediately with another city matchup on Wednesday against No. 2 Lincoln East.

