Thanks to a roster full of players ‘who want the baseball,’ Platte Valley is off to a fast start in Class B

It’s one of the challenges of any team sport — there’s only one ball to go around.

In baseball, that situation comes up in terms of players wanting to eat up innings on the mound and make plays in the field whenever the ball comes their way. Luckily for the Platte Valley baseball team, that’s one of their specialties.

After starting the season unranked, Platte Valley enters this week’s Class B ratings at No. 8 following a 6-1 start to the year that includes a 26-0 win over Omaha Bryan in addition to hard-fought victories over Crete, Malcolm and Nebraska City.

While cold weather in the first two weeks of the season can often lead to sloppy baseball, Platte Valley coach Shawn Emanuel hasn’t seen that from his team.

“I’ve been extremely proud of how they’ve been resilient in difficult situations,” Emanuel said. “I feel like we really have guys who want the baseball and make plays when their name is called in big situations. I think we’ve grown a lot in two weeks, that’s for sure.”

It’s no surprise that Platte Valley has found success at the plate so far considering it returns first-team Super-State selection Hayden Lewis, whose .507 batting average was the second-best in the entire state last season. The Nebraska baseball recruit is truly so dominant at the Class B level that he’s been getting the Barry Bonds treatment of sorts.

Fastballs have been few and far between, with most of Lewis’ at-bats consisting of breaking balls away, and the walks have been stacking up. However, as an experienced senior leader on the team, Lewis has accepted that role without any complaints.

“Hayden has put in a ton of offseason work, and that’s really paid off because teams are scared to pitch to him,” Emanuel said. “He’s doing a really great job of letting the game come to him and take his walks so he can steal bases and it gives all our other hitters a ton of confidence hitting behind him.”

It’s also a testament to Platte Valley’s overall team depth that its 6-1 start has come without the team’s second-best hitter from a year ago. Tyson Lewis hit over .400 as a freshman but is yet to play this year for Platte Valley as he returns from injury. Senior Carter Washburn has stepped up in Lewis’ absence as the team’s starting shortstop, and that next-man-up attitude prevails throughout the team.

The three-school co-op has 18 players on its roster from Ashland-Greenwood, nine from Yutan and one from Mead, so that varied roster makeup is reflected in Platte Valley’s team-first attitude on the field.

“The starting lineup has been all over the board, so each school is truly contributing with the players they have out,” Emanuel said.

Platte Valley will truly be tested this week with a busy stretch of five games in five days, including matchups with Class B No. 7 Elkhorn North and Class A contender Grand Island on Saturday. Weeks like these can stretch a team’s pitching depth to the max, but having a host of talented arms ready to contribute on the mound is one of Platte Valley’s top strengths.

Levi Kennedy and Dawson Theis have begun the year strong as two of Platte Valley’s top starters, while Cade Bridges and Washburn are the key arms out of the bullpen. Add in Nick Carroll, who should be cleared to begin pitching soon, and Emerick Hegwood, who is returning from Tommy John surgery as a sophomore, and it’s clear that Platte Valley has the depth to establish itself as a Class B contender this year.

“One thing that’s keeping us afloat with some of the injuries we’ve had is definitely our pitching; we have a plethora of pitchers, which is always great,” Emanuel said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.