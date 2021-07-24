State Legion baseball: Swanson, Wilken spark JC Brager's four-run spurt, victory

OMAHA — JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) defeated Omaha Burke 8-6 on Saturday in a first-round game of the American Legion state tournament at Omaha Westside.

The 30-12 Knights survived four errors and held on for the victory.

JC Brager took the lead for good with a four-run second inning. Shortstop David Swanson had a two-run single and starting pitcher Connor Wilken added a two-run double.

Swanson had another RBI single in the third but the Bulldogs pulled within 6-5 in the bottom of the inning, scoring twice on an infield throwing error.

The Knights added single runs in the fourth and sixth to hang on for the victory.

"This time of season, you just need to find a way to win," JC Brager coach Montana Jones said. "Guys are tired and there are some sore arms, but we were able to grind it out."

Wilken went four innings and struck out eight to get the win. Jack Swanson came on in the sixth inning to get the save.

Gage Oetter, Brayden Artzer and Dalton Ferrin each had two hits for the 32-13 Bulldogs.

The Knights advance to a 4 p.m. winners bracket game Sunday.