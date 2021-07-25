State Legion baseball: Six-run inning, strong starting pitching helps Jays rally past JC Brager

OMAHA — A seventh-inning rally and a strong effort by senior pitcher Will Volenec led to victory Sunday for Creighton Prep.

Prep scored six runs in the final inning to rally past JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) 8-5 in the American League bracket of the Class A American Legion state tournament at Omaha Westside. The victory keeps the Junior Jays in the winners' bracket of the double-elimination event.

"We caught some breaks in the seventh," Prep coach Pat Mooney said. "We executed a couple of things and were able to score some crucial runs."

Volenec survived a shaky first to last 6 2/3 innings in the heat to earn the win. When he reached his 105-pitch limit, reliever Jack Thiele came on to get the final out.

"Will is a horse," Mooney said. "He wasn't sharp in that first inning, but he hung in there and did a nice job."

Volenec surrendered three first-inning runs to the Knights, who tacked on two more in the sixth to take a 5-2 lead. But after the Junior Jays' leadoff batter was retired in the seventh, Prep worked its comeback magic.

The Junior Jays scored six on just two hits. They took advantage of three walks and two infield errors before Sam Ryberg's two-run single and Coby Hatcher's two-run sacrifice bunt.