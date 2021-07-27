State Legion baseball: Omaha Skutt's hot bats power past North Platte

Omaha Skutt’s bats matched the heat in Lincoln on Tuesday evening.

Skutt racked up 19 runs on 12 hits to defeat North Platte 19-8 in an elimination game of the National Division of the Class A American Legion state baseball tournament at Den Hartog Field.

“It’s always a good day to swing the bats like that this late in the season,” Omaha Skutt coach Tim Lackovic said.

Zac Zimmerman blasted a grand slam for Omaha Skutt, and Dylan Brisbois went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and was just a home run short of the cycle. Eight of nine Skutt hitters recorded at least one hit and run.

“That is one of my favorite things about this group,” Lackovic said “Everybody on this team contributes every single day. There are very few 'I' guys on this team. Everyone has a team mentality, and it is paying off for us.”

Zimmerman’s blast was a part of a seven-run second inning after each side scored one in the first. Skutt added three more runs in the third inning on an error and a single by Cade Sudbeck.

North Platte made things interesting in the bottom half of the fourth inning, scoring four to make it 11-7.

Omaha Skutt added eight runs over the fifth and sixth innings to put the game away.