State Legion baseball: Omaha Skutt shakes off slow start to rally past Carpet Land

Omaha Skutt coach Tim Lackovic was not too worried after three innings, despite his team facing a three-run deficit in a winners’ bracket game at the Class A American Legion state baseball tournament.

Everything clicked after that.

Omaha Skutt’s six runs in the fourth inning was enough to advance past Carpet Land 7-4 in the National Division on Sunday at Den Hartog Field.

“I talked to the guys before that inning and it was, 'Hey, guys, let’s not forget about who we are and playing our game and not worrying about anything else,’” Lackovic said. “I’m proud of my guys for (fighting) through a couple of tough innings and getting back to what we do.”

A pair of walks started the blitz for Skutt in the fourth. Mason Kass reached base on an error, with Aiden Rupprecht scoring. Sam Borsh, Ethan Grrossjung, Zac Zimmerman and Cade Barton followed with RBI hits.

Omaha Skutt peppered Tyson Romero after struggling with his off-speed pitches to start.

“He (Romero) did a very nice job of working both sides of the plate, especially with that backdoor curveball,” Lackovic said. “Our guys finally started sitting and going the other way with it.”