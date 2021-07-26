State Legion baseball: North Platte steals home, hits walk-off single in unorthodox 5-4 win over Anderson Ford

However, Derrick Kuhlman reached base on a hit by pitch — and then it got crazy. With two outs and Kuhlman standing on third base, he surprised everyone by stealing home, in for the game-tying run.

“Definitely a risky call with our best hitter up, but (McCoy) was throwing a two-hitter against us, and Derrick Kuhlman has our best instincts on the bases,” Holm said. “If there’s anybody I could choose to have in that spot right there, it’s him.”

With his pitch limit reached, McCoy had to exit the game after a stellar 6 2/3 inning outing, and North Platte wasted no time capitalizing on it. Carsen Johnson slapped a walk-off single into right field, and the bench mob soon engulfed him as the rightful game-winner.

Most of the Anderson Ford dugout watched in stunned silence, an understandable reaction from a team that flashed considerable potential this summer. Apart from seniors Bishop, Colten Reed, Connor Eitzman and Clayton Grant, the majority of Anderson Ford’s roster will be back next year.

“I told these guys, we’re changing our culture; we’re going to be winners now,” Anderson Ford coach Sam Ayars said. “We’ve got a lot of guys coming back, there’s excitement for the future and it’s big to get this far because next year the moment won’t be as big.”