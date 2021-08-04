State Legion baseball: Hickman rocks Alliance for state title as Holt finds new way to close it out

CRETE — Eaden Holt struck out looking to end the Norris season in the high school state championship this spring at Werner Park.

He and his Hickman teammates were determined to not to let something like that happen again this summer in American Legion play.

“Silver is nice, but it’s nothing like getting the gold,” Holt said.

Hickman picked up its gold medal and Class B Legion state championship Wednesday by defeating Alliance 14-1.

“We talked about that (the spring) at the start of the season about how they felt when they left Werner Park,” coach Ted Hair said. “And they did not want to feel that way again. I think that showed when they got to the championship.”

Holt had been Hickman's closer all summer but got the start on the mound Wednesday and embraced it.

“He threw the ball as well as I have seen him throw all year,” Hair said.

All his pitches were on point as he struck out six and allowed only four hits in the five innings.

“We played them earlier in the tournament with (Cody) Wahlstrom pitching, and I just watched what he did,” Holt said.