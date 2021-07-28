State Legion baseball: Gretna stuns Bellevue West, advances to American Division championship

Gretna did it again to Bellevue West, and this setback eliminated the Thunderbirds from the state tournament.

The Dragons defeated Bellevue West 3-1 on Wednesday in an American Division elimination game of the American Legion state tournament. Gretna beat the Thunderbirds 11-1 in Saturday's opening round.

The loss ended the season for the Thunderbirds, who finished 52-4.

"It just wasn't our day," coach Jason Shockey said. "We didn't get it done."

Shockey pointed to the second as the key inning of the game. Bellevue West had the table set, loading the bases with none out on three consecutive singles.

Gretna starter Skylar Graham survived the inning, allowing only one run on a fielder's choice.

The Dragons grabbed a 2-1 lead in the third, starting the rally with two out. Caden Boswell had an RBI single and Mick Huber followed with a run-scoring triple into the right-field corner.

Gretna tacked on an insurance run in the sixth. Boswell singled, stole second and scored on a single by Rusty Wortman.

Graham went the distance in 98-degree heat, tossing a four-hitter while striking out four. He did not walk a batter.