State Legion baseball: Gretna shakes off venue change to defeat Creighton Prep, win American Division championship

A last-second change of locale Wednesday night didn't stop Gretna from capturing the American Division title of the American Legion state baseball tournament.
Gretna defeated Creighton Prep 7-2 in the championship game at Omaha Skutt after defeating Bellevue West 3-1 earlier in the day at Omaha Westside to advance to the final.
The title game was scheduled to take place at Westside, but a faulty bank of lights forced the move to Skutt. The championship was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. didn't begin until 9:30 and lasted until 11:35.
Gretna will play Fremont in a best-of-three series to determine the state champion. That series will begin Friday at a site to be determined. Fremont beat Omaha Skutt 7-3 at Den Hartog Field earlier Wednesday to win the National Division bracket.
Prep jumped in front 1-0 in the top of the first inning against Gretna on an RBI single by Sam Ryberg. Gretna tied it in the bottom of the inning on a run-scoring groundout by Caden Boswell.
Prep went back ahead in the second inning when Drew Jensen was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Starter Rusty Wortman escaped further damage by striking out Parker Mooney to end the inning.
Prep put runners at second and third with one out in the third inning, but a groundout and a flyout kept Gretna's deficit at one run.
That changed in the bottom of the inning when Boswell smacked a three-run homer to left. It was the first home run of the tournament.
An RBI single by Skylar Graham later in the inning made it 5-2, and Gretna added single runs in the fifth and sixth.
Caleb Schnell came on in the third inning and went the rest of the way for Gretna to pick up the win.