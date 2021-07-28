State Legion baseball: Gretna shakes off venue change to defeat Creighton Prep, win American Division championship

A last-second change of locale Wednesday night didn't stop Gretna from capturing the American Division title of the American Legion state baseball tournament.

Gretna defeated Creighton Prep 7-2 in the championship game at Omaha Skutt after defeating Bellevue West 3-1 earlier in the day at Omaha Westside to advance to the final.

The title game was scheduled to take place at Westside, but a faulty bank of lights forced the move to Skutt. The championship was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. didn't begin until 9:30 and lasted until 11:35.

Gretna will play Fremont in a best-of-three series to determine the state champion. That series will begin Friday at a site to be determined. Fremont beat Omaha Skutt 7-3 at Den Hartog Field earlier Wednesday to win the National Division bracket.

Prep jumped in front 1-0 in the top of the first inning against Gretna on an RBI single by Sam Ryberg. Gretna tied it in the bottom of the inning on a run-scoring groundout by Caden Boswell.

Prep went back ahead in the second inning when Drew Jensen was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Starter Rusty Wortman escaped further damage by striking out Parker Mooney to end the inning.