State Legion baseball: Gretna shakes off Game 2 loss, edges Fremont for Class A title
LEGION BASEBALL

State Legion baseball: Gretna shakes off Game 2 loss, edges Fremont for Class A title

OMAHA — After letting one victory slip away Saturday, Gretna refused to let it happen again.

The result was the Dragons' first-ever Class A American Legion state baseball title.

Gretna defeated Fremont 5-4 to claim the championship at Omaha Skutt. The victory lifts Gretna (37-15) into the Mid-South Regional that begins Wednesday at Duncan Field in Hastings.

Earlier in the day, Fremont had rallied for three runs in the seventh to post a 4-3 walk-off victory. That tied the best-of-three series 1-1 and forced the deciding game.

Gretna coach Bryan O'Flynn said he thought his team was in a good place mentally after coming so close to finishing off the series.

"I thought we were OK," he said. "But when we gave up three runs in that first inning, I think a lot of our younger guys were on edge."

Fremont jumped ahead on a three-run double by Sam Gifford. Those runs came off starter Jackson Shelburne, who earlier had taken the Game 2 loss in relief.

"Jackson has been hurt but he gave it his all today," O'Flynn said. "He pitched his heart out."

Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said he hoped the quick start might lead to victory.

"We felt like if we jumped on them early that could be the difference," he said. "But they were able to settle down after that."

Gretna struck back in the bottom of the inning on a two-run single by Rusty Wortman. Fremont starter Gifford escaped further damage by getting a strikeout to retire the side.

The Dragons added a run in the second on an infield error and two more in the fourth on a fielder's choice grounder by Caden Boswell. He was ruled safe at first, barely beating the relay throw to deny Fremont the inning-ending double play.

Fremont scratched out a run in the fifth when Carter Sintek hustled home after an infield throwing error. It was the final inning for Wayne State pledge Shelburne, who did not allow a hit after the first inning.

"I knew they were a tough team," Shelburne said. "That first inning was kind of rough, but I tried to work through it the best I could."

Wortman took over on the mound for Gretna in the sixth, shifting from catcher to pitcher. He worked a 1-2-3 sixth, but the seventh inning was not without drama as the Dragons nursed their 5-4 lead.

After a strikeout, Jax Sorensen hammered a drive deep to left field that was caught just in front of the wall.

"I thought it was gone," O'Flynn said. "Luckily, it wasn't."

American Legion baseball logo 2014
