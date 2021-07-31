State Legion baseball: Gretna shakes off Game 2 loss, edges Fremont for Class A title

OMAHA — After letting one victory slip away Saturday, Gretna refused to let it happen again.

The result was the Dragons' first-ever Class A American Legion state baseball title.

Gretna defeated Fremont 5-4 to claim the championship at Omaha Skutt. The victory lifts Gretna (37-15) into the Mid-South Regional that begins Wednesday at Duncan Field in Hastings.

Earlier in the day, Fremont had rallied for three runs in the seventh to post a 4-3 walk-off victory. That tied the best-of-three series 1-1 and forced the deciding game.

Gretna coach Bryan O'Flynn said he thought his team was in a good place mentally after coming so close to finishing off the series.

"I thought we were OK," he said. "But when we gave up three runs in that first inning, I think a lot of our younger guys were on edge."

Fremont jumped ahead on a three-run double by Sam Gifford. Those runs came off starter Jackson Shelburne, who earlier had taken the Game 2 loss in relief.

"Jackson has been hurt but he gave it his all today," O'Flynn said. "He pitched his heart out."

Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said he hoped the quick start might lead to victory.