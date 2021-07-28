State Legion baseball: Fremont’s ‘dugout full of fighters’ come up clutch, secure National Division over Omaha Skutt

The Fremont defense lost a pair of pop flies in the late-afternoon sun, quickly digging itself into a 3-0 hole as Mueller struggled to find the strike zone early. But, as Fremont does, the comeback effort began right away.

Fremont plated a run in the bottom of the first and Mueller soon settled in, allowing just three more baserunners and striking out six batters during his five-inning outing. When Mueller walked off the field in the middle of the fifth inning, he was still in line for a loss.

However, his teammates weren’t going to let that happen.

Three straight infield singles led to Sintek drawing an RBI walk, and Janke strode to the plate with the score tied 3-3. Janke located the belt-high fastball to perfection, sending the pitch deep into the left-field gap for a three-RBI triple that made the difference.

“Landon did a really good job of giving us some solid innings, and I was confident in myself that I could get the job done,” Janke said. “I love every one of these guys on the team, and it’s just a lot of fun playing with them.”

Back in 2019, Fremont won the American Division of the Legion state tournament and became state champions for the first time since 1946 when it advanced to represent Nebraska at the regional tournament.