State Legion baseball: Fremont’s ‘dugout full of fighters’ come up clutch, secure National Division over Omaha Skutt

The Fremont American Legion baseball team is loaded with big-time players who make big-time plays.
On Monday, Cal Janke made a pivotal run-saving catch and Carter Sintek went six innings on the mound before delivering the game-winning hit. On Tuesday, Brenton Pitt pitched for the first time all summer and Sam Gifford provided the game-winning hit as Fremont rallied from a seven-run deficit.
On Wednesday, Landon Mueller and Brady Benson gritted out seven innings on the mound and Janke came up clutch once again with a three-RBI triple that eventually served as the game winner.
Those big-time performances led Fremont to a 7-3 win over Omaha Skutt at Den Hartog Field, and also a National Division crown as American Legion state champions.
As for what makes this group so special that they come up clutch time after time?
“It’s our energy, we just come out ready to play every time,” Sintek said.
“It’s our leadership, we have kids all over in our dugout that show good leadership,” Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said. “Those kids don’t want to give up and they keep on fighting for each other. When you have a dugout full of fighters, that’s something that always gives you an advantage.”
Fremont’s (26-11) comeback win on Tuesday night meant Omaha Skutt (31-17) would have to win twice to take home the Legion title, and the top of the first inning gave the indication Fremont might have been playing for two.
The Fremont defense lost a pair of pop flies in the late-afternoon sun, quickly digging itself into a 3-0 hole as Mueller struggled to find the strike zone early. But, as Fremont does, the comeback effort began right away.
Fremont plated a run in the bottom of the first and Mueller soon settled in, allowing just three more baserunners and striking out six batters during his five-inning outing. When Mueller walked off the field in the middle of the fifth inning, he was still in line for a loss.
However, his teammates weren’t going to let that happen.
Three straight infield singles led to Sintek drawing an RBI walk, and Janke strode to the plate with the score tied 3-3. Janke located the belt-high fastball to perfection, sending the pitch deep into the left-field gap for a three-RBI triple that made the difference.
“Landon did a really good job of giving us some solid innings, and I was confident in myself that I could get the job done,” Janke said. “I love every one of these guys on the team, and it’s just a lot of fun playing with them.”
Back in 2019, Fremont won the American Division of the Legion state tournament and became state champions for the first time since 1946 when it advanced to represent Nebraska at the regional tournament.
Since there was no 2020 Legion state tournament due to COVID-19, Fremont now has a shot at back-to-back state titles. The postseason journey was a little different this time around for Sintek, who was in the stands two years ago as a freshman cheering on his older brother, Brody Sintek, who now plays college baseball at Wayne State.
“It’s something special; it feels good, but we’re not done yet,” Sintek said.
Fremont will now face either Gretna or Creighton Prep in a best-of-three series on July 30-31 to determine which team will advance to the regional legion tournament, along with the host team of Hastings.
Dawson Glause, Kamden McKenzie and Brady Benson are the only remaining players who featured on that 2019 team, meaning that an almost entirely new roster achieved the same result. That simply goes to show the talent level present within Fremont baseball, and the determination from a group of players who come up clutch time and time again.
“It’s nice to have that consistency in our program and have those guys that consistently compete with the best in the state,” Hayden said. “Also, the younger baseball players in our town look at this and they know that it’s possible because these guys have shown that we can do it.”
Gretna 3, Bellevue West 1: Gretna came from behind to defeat Bellevue West in an elimination game in the American Division at Omaha Westside.
Bellevue West had the bases loaded with no outs in the second inning, but could only manage one run.
Gretna grabbed a 2-1 lead in the third, scoring both runs with two out, then tacked on an insurance run in the sixth.
Skylar Graham went the distance for Gretna in 98-degree heat, tossing a four-hitter while striking out four. He did not walk a batter.
The 8 p.m. championship game between Gretna and Creighton Prep was delayed and moved to Omaha Skutt because of a faulty bank of lights at Westside.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7