State Legion baseball: Fremont keeps the rally cap on, eliminates Carpet Land in National Division

Fremont trailed 3-0 after a pair of innings to Anderson Ford before winning big Sunday. It was down 2-0 after three innings Monday to Omaha Skutt.

On Tuesday, Fremont found itself in a 7-0 hole after two innings to Carpet Land before erasing that and later a 9-8 deficit in the fifth inning to advance to the National Division final of the Class A American Legion state legion tournament at Den Hartog Field.

“I think that is the leadership of our kids,” Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said of his team's 10-9 win. "It shows the veteran club that we have. We have a group of guys that regardless of what happens we are going to keep trying to chip way.

"That was the kids in the dugout getting that (win)."

Brenton Pitt had not thrown a single pitch the entire summer coming into Tuesday after rehabbing an arm injury. But down early, Hayden decided Pitt was the arm that could right the ship.

Pitt, who earned the win, threw 3 1/3 innings, only allowing two runs for Fremont to get back into the game.

“For him to come out and get those (10) outs that he got, that was huge,” Hayden said.