State Legion baseball: Fremont keeps the rally cap on, eliminates Carpet Land in National Division

Fremont trailed 3-0 after a pair of innings to Anderson Ford before winning big Sunday. It was down 2-0 after three innings Monday to Omaha Skutt.
On Tuesday, Fremont found itself in a 7-0 hole after two innings to Carpet Land before erasing that and later a 9-8 deficit in the fifth inning to advance to the National Division final of the Class A American Legion state legion tournament at Den Hartog Field.
“I think that is the leadership of our kids,” Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said of his team's 10-9 win. "It shows the veteran club that we have. We have a group of guys that regardless of what happens we are going to keep trying to chip way.
"That was the kids in the dugout getting that (win)."
Brenton Pitt had not thrown a single pitch the entire summer coming into Tuesday after rehabbing an arm injury. But down early, Hayden decided Pitt was the arm that could right the ship.
Pitt, who earned the win, threw 3 1/3 innings, only allowing two runs for Fremont to get back into the game.
“For him to come out and get those (10) outs that he got, that was huge,” Hayden said.
Carpet Land’s early lead came on RBI base hits by Keegan Brink and Ryan Clementi in the first inning. Brink knocked in another to start a five-run second that included a three-run triple by Grant Springer.
Fremont charged ahead with six runs in the fifth inning. Hunter Mueller belted a go-ahead two-run double with two outs. Carpet Land’s Cooper Erikson took the lead right back with an RBI single in the bottom half of the inning with a sacrifice fly.
Fremont loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the sixth on two singles and a hit by pitch. Sam Gifford hit a ball up the middle to center field for the winning run.
Gifford stepped up and recorded the final six outs to complete the comeback win and eliminate Carpet Land. Fremont was outhit 17-11 but took advantage of four costly Carpet Land errors to storm back.
“It was timely hitting,” Hayden said. “That’s what a lot of this game is about… But our job isn’t done yet.”
The Lincoln East squad finished third at the high school state tournament in May and just short again this summer. Through it all, were eight seniors that were cornerstones for a squad that achieved a lot for the program.
“To say goodbye to eight seniors is really hard,” Carpet Land coach Mychal Lanik said. “We are going to miss them like crazy.
“We had a lot of success but it just hurts right now.”
Fremont will play Omaha Skutt at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Fremont needs one win to claim the National Division crown.
Omaha Skutt 19, North Platte 8: Omaha Skutt’s bats matched the heat in Lincoln on Tuesday evening.
Skutt racked up 19 runs on 12 hits to defeat North Platte in an elimination game.
“It’s always a good day to swing the bats like that this late in the season,” Omaha Skutt coach Tim Lackovic said.
Zac Zimmerman blasted a grand slam for Omaha Skutt, and Dylan Brisbois went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and was just a home run short of the cycle. Eight of nine Skutt hitters recorded at least one hit and run.
“That is one of my favorite things about this group,” Lackovic said “Everybody on this team contributes every single day. There are very few 'I' guys on this team. Everyone has a team mentality, and it is paying off for us.”
Zimmerman’s blast was a part of a seven-run second inning after each side scored one in the first. Skutt added three more runs in the third inning on an error and a single by Cade Sudbeck.
North Platte made things interesting in the bottom half of the fourth inning, scoring four to make it 11-7.
Omaha Skutt added eight runs over the fifth and sixth innings to put the game away.
Errors plagued North Platte. The Bulldogs committed six of them, and eight of Skutt’s runs were unearned because of that.
Skutt sat in an almost identical position during the spring season. An elimination-game win over Ralston put it two wins away from the state championship. But Skutt lost its next game against Norris.
The Sky Hawks need two victories Wednesday to win the National Division and advance to the state championship series.
“I feel like this summer all of our guys have gotten a lot more experience,” Lackovic said. “They’ve learned throughout the summer what it takes. They want to go out and compete.”
“I’m really looking forward to tomorrow… I think it will be a different turnout than the spring.”
Meet the first-team Super-Staters from a baseball season that marked a return to spring sports
𝘾𝘼𝙋𝙏𝘼𝙄𝙉 /// 𝘿𝙍𝙀𝙒 𝘾𝙃𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙏𝙊, 𝙋, 𝙀𝙇𝙆𝙃𝙊𝙍𝙉
Year: Senior | College: Nebraska
The buzz: Wherever Christo took the mound this season, major league scouts followed, and it’s easy to see why. Christo’s 95-mph fastball helped him lead the state with 92 strikeouts while allowing just three earned runs in 48 innings pitched. Christo was just as good at the plate, with five home runs and 39 RBIs.
𝘾𝘼𝘿𝙀 𝘽𝘼𝙍𝙏𝙊𝙉, 𝙋, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙎𝙠𝙪𝙩𝙩
Year: Senior | College: Emporia State
The buzz: Opposing hitters had very little chance against Barton this season. The Omaha Skutt senior posted a 9-0 record while allowing just two earned runs for a state-best 0.30 earned-run average. When he wasn't pitching, Barton started at shortstop and hit .319.
𝑵𝑨𝑻𝑬 𝑴𝑶𝑸𝑼𝑰𝑵, 𝑷, 𝑴𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝑺𝒐𝒖𝒕𝒉
Year: Junior | College: Nebraska
The buzz: Millard South wouldn’t have won a Class A state title if not for the success of its pitching ace. Moquin's 9-1 record included two pivotal wins at the state tournament, and he struck out a total of 48 batters in 55 innings pitched.
𝙅𝘼𝙓𝙊𝙉 𝙅𝙀𝙇𝙆𝙄𝙉, 𝙋, 𝘽𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙪𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙨𝙩
Year: Senior | College: South Mountain (Arizona) CC
The buzz: Eleven of Jelkin’s 12 pitching appearances this season ended with opponents scoring one run or fewer. A lively fastball and dominant mix of breaking pitches helped him finish the season 5-0 with 80 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.20.
𝙅𝘼𝙓𝙎𝙊𝙉 𝘾𝘼𝙃𝙊𝙔, 𝙋, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙒𝙚𝙨𝙩
Year: Junior | College: Undecided
The buzz: Cahoy’s success with breaking pitches made him one of the best strikeout artists in the state this season. He posted a 5-1 record and a 1.42 earned-run average, but most impressive was Cahoy’s 73 strikeouts over 44 innings, a rate of 1.66 strikeouts per frame.
𝙅𝘼𝘾𝙆 𝘽𝙇𝘼𝙉𝘿, 𝘾, 𝘽𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙪𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙨𝙩
Year: Senior | College: Allen County (Kansas) CC
The buzz: Bland played many different positions for Bellevue West this season, and his versatility helped the senior slot right in at catcher. He was one of the Thunderbirds’ most consistent hitters as he finished the season hitting .389 with 31 RBIs.
𝘾𝘼𝙈 𝙆𝙊𝙕𝙀𝘼𝙇, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝
Year: Sophomore | College: Undecided
The buzz: Despite playing his first varsity season as a sophomore, Kozeal quickly established himself as one of the state’s best players. The Millard South shortstop led his team in batting average (.376), slugging percentage (.592) and home runs (five), while impressively striking out just five times in 149 plate appearances.
𝙉𝙊𝙇𝘼𝙉 𝙎𝘼𝙄𝙇𝙊𝙍𝙎, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙍𝙖𝙡𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙣
Year: Senior | College: Creighton
The buzz: One of the best power hitters in the entire state, Sailors recorded a hit in 30 of his 31 games this season. The Creighton commit’s seven home runs were second-best in the state, while his .476 batting average and 39 RBIs were also good for top-10 marks.
𝙅𝘼𝘾𝙆𝙎𝙊𝙉 𝙏𝙍𝙊𝙐𝙏, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙋𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙤 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝
Year: Senior | College: Northeastern (Kansas) Junior College
The buzz: Trout may be a three-sport athlete, but this baseball season was his best yet as he helped lead Papillion-La Vista South to the state tournament. His .472 batting average was among the top 10 in the state, and he also led the Titans with 29 RBIs and 11 extra-base hits.
𝙆𝙀𝙀𝙂𝘼𝙉 𝘽𝙍𝙄𝙉𝙆, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙀𝙖𝙨𝙩
Senior: Junior | College: Undecided
The buzz: Brink spent most of the season hitting .500 or better, which is a tremendous accomplishment against Class A’s high-quality pitching. Brink still finished with the best average of any Class A player at .481, and his team-best five home runs and 38 RBIs helped Lincoln East make a run at the state tournament.
𝙃𝘼𝙔𝘿𝙀𝙉 𝙇𝙀𝙒𝙄𝙎, 𝙊𝙁, 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚 𝙑𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙮
Year: Junior | College: Nebraska
The buzz: After a stellar freshman season, the Nebraska baseball commit blossomed into one of the state’s best hitters as a junior. Lewis’ .507 batting average was second-best in the state, while his six home runs and 30 RBIs single-handedly won games for Platte Valley.
𝘾𝘼𝙈 𝙈𝘼𝘿𝙎𝙀𝙉, 𝙊𝙁, 𝘽𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙪𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙨𝙩
Year: Senior | College: Wayne State
The buzz: The engine behind much of Bellevue West’s success this season, Madsen relished his role as the Thunderbirds’ leadoff batter. Madsen hit .382 with four home runs and 21 RBIs, while making a big impact with his lockdown defense in center field as well.
𝙈𝘼𝙓 𝘽𝙐𝙀𝙏𝙏𝙀𝙉𝘽𝘼𝘾𝙆, 𝙊𝙁, 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙩
Year: Sophomore | College: Nebraska
The buzz: There were no growing pains for Buettenback in his first varsity season as the sophomore quickly became Southeast’s best hitter. The NU baseball recruit hit .452 in a leadoff role, while fast hands at the plate, speed and defensive positioning are among his strengths.
𝙆𝘼𝙇𝙀 𝙅𝙀𝙉𝙎𝙀𝙉, 𝙐, 𝘾𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙡 𝘾𝙞𝙩𝙮/𝙁𝙪𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙤𝙣/𝘾𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙖
Year: Junior | College: Undecided
The buzz: The reason behind Central City/Fullerton/Centura’s first-ever state tournament appearance as a co-op is simple — it had the best hitter statistically. Jensen not only impressed on the mound with an 11-0 record and 0.78 ERA, but he also led the state in batting average (.552), home runs (eight) and on-base percentage (.617).
𝘽𝙍𝘼𝙔𝘿𝙀𝙉 𝙎𝙈𝙄𝙏𝙃, 𝙐, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝
Year: Junior | College: Undecided
The buzz: As one of Millard South’s most versatile players, Smith only committed one error all season while splitting time between catcher and the outfield. The junior led Millard South in RBIs with 41, and his .333 batting average showed his value as the team’s leadoff hitter.
𝙈𝘼𝙏𝙏𝙃𝙀𝙒 𝙂𝙐𝙏𝙃𝙈𝙄𝙇𝙇𝙀𝙍, 𝙐, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝
Year: Senior | College: Nebraska
The buzz: Guthmiller played a big role on Millard South’s title-winning team as an experienced bat in the middle of the order. The future Husker hit .345 with 28 RBIs while leading the team in walks (23) and stolen bases (17).
𝙀𝙇𝙄 𝙎𝙈𝘼𝙇𝙇, 𝙐, 𝙀𝙡𝙠𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝
Year: Sophomore | College: Kentucky
The buzz: Small began the season as a catcher, but a move to shortstop helped the sophomore develop even quicker. His .455 batting average, six home runs and 46 RBIs this season made him one of the state’s toughest power hitters to get out.
𝙇𝘼𝙉𝘿𝙊𝙉 𝙈𝙀𝙔𝙀𝙍, 𝙐, 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙨
Year: Junior | College: Undecided
The buzz: Meyer anchored Norris’ Class B state tournament run as both a pitching ace and one of the team’s best infielders. Meyer went 7-0 with a 1.78 ERA during the regular season while hitting .348 with 31 RBIs and a team-best six home runs.