State Legion baseball: Carpet Land stays alive in National Division behind big first inning

Carpet Land erupted for nine runs in the first inning en route to a 13-2 win against Millard Sox Black in a Class A American Legion state tournament elimination game Monday at Den Hartog Field.
The first five Carpet Land hitters reached base, and the big inning was capped by Cooper Erikson's two-run single to right field.
Erikson knocked in three runs, and Brayan van Meter added three hits and two RBIs for the Lincoln East squad. Brady Bell doubled and tripled.
Aidan Johnson earned the win.
Luke Mullin
