State Legion baseball: Carpet Land beats the heat, then Papio behind Brink's blast

On a humid morning that grew progressively hotter as the sun rose over Den Hartog Field, Carpet Land (Lincoln East) had to break out all-white uniforms for one of the first times this summer.
“Anything to stay cool,” said Carpet Land coach Mychal Lanik.
Perhaps the rising temperatures were on the mind of Carpet Land’s seniors when they huddled for a team meeting in the middle of the fifth inning. At that point, 11 of Carpet Land’s last 12 batters had recorded outs, and the team’s last base hit was in the first inning.
Grant Springer, Brayan van Meter and other team leaders reminded their teammates to stay patient at the plate, and Keegan Brink clearly heeded that lesson. His two-run homer helped lift Carpet Land to a 4-2 win over Papillion-La Vista in the opening round of the Class A National Division American Legion state tournament Saturday.
“Our seniors are kind of running the show for us right now, and they talked about staying within ourselves and getting good pitches to hit,” Lanik said. “We’d been super aggressive the innings before, which is fine because we like to swing, but those guys ran the huddle and said it’s time to go.”
Carpet Land secures American Legion A-5 district title with 8-0 win over JC Brager; 3 Lincoln teams qualify for state
Brink slugged five home runs as one of the state’s best power hitters during the spring season, and the 2021 first-team Super-State selection drove in three of Carpet Land’s (32-11) four runs Saturday. His ground-rule double in the bottom of the first tied the game at 1-1, and Brink followed van Meter’s RBI double in the fifth inning with a powerful two-run blast to left field for a 4-1 lead.
Carpet Land finished the game with just four base hits, a figure that may need to be improved on for the remainder of the state tournament, but a strong pitching effort from Ryan Clementi meant it was enough to get the job done.
Clementi also had a tremendous start in last week’s area legion tournament, and he carried that momentum into a five-inning winning effort. He recovered nicely from Ethan Nissen’s first-inning solo home run and struck out three batters before Carter Mick and Keinan Lentell finished the game from the bullpen.
“Since the start of area play, our starting pitching has just been outstanding,” Lanik said. “Ryan was great today; he didn’t have his best stuff but he was just tougher than nails.”
One advantage Carpet Land has over other teams in the National Division is that the tournament is taking place on its home field. Lincoln East plays the majority of its games at Hartog in the spring, as does Carpet Land in the summer, and a strong group of Carpet Land fans showed their support as always.
They’re hoping to make a few more short drives to the ballpark in the coming days.
“We play a lot of games here and we hope we can showcase it and keep playing well for Lincoln Legion baseball this week,” Lanik said.
Omaha Skutt 5, North Platte 3: Cade Barton gave his all for Omaha Skutt in the spring, so much so that the first-team Super-State pitcher didn’t even pitch during the first few weeks of the summer season while he recovered.
Since then, Barton’s pitch counts have gradually increased as the Legion season has gone on. Playing in Omaha Skutt’s biggest game of the summer thus far, Barton was back to his super self Saturday.
Barton picked up a complete-game win as he allowed three runs and struck out seven batters in Omaha Skutt’s win over North Platte.
“Cade’s just a competitor; he’s ready to go for every game,” Omaha Skutt coach Tim Lackovic said. “He’s locked in all the time, he takes every at-bat one pitch at a time and he’s focused. For a high school kid, you don’t see that evert day.”
Omaha Skutt (29-15), which also qualified for the Class B state tournament in the spring, scored four of its five runs in the first two innings against North Platte (33-20), which was making its first appearance at the Legion state tournament since 2015.
Leadoff batter Ethan Grossjung had a base hit in all four of his plate appearances, and his four base hits accounted for half of Omaha Skutt’s eight. Grossjung also scored three of the team’s runs, once again combining with Zac Zimmerman and Cade Sudbeck to form a difficult top of the order for opposing pitchers.
“Especially in the last week or so, we’ve had an amazing amount of production from the top of our order,” Lackovic said. “Just competing and getting on base puts the pressure on the other team, and that’s how we want to play.”
Carpet Land will face Omaha Skutt at 4 p.m. on Sunday in winners’ bracket action, while Papillion-La Vista will play North Platte in an elimination game at 10 a.m.
Check back later for updates to this story
Photos: Carpet Land, Papillion-La Vista heat up in opening round of state Legion tournament
Carpet Land vs. Papillion-La Vista, 7.24
