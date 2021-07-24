State Legion baseball: Carpet Land beats the heat, then Papio behind Brink's blast

Carpet Land finished the game with just four base hits, a figure that may need to be improved on for the remainder of the state tournament, but a strong pitching effort from Ryan Clementi meant it was enough to get the job done.

Clementi also had a tremendous start in last week’s area legion tournament, and he carried that momentum into a five-inning winning effort. He recovered nicely from Ethan Nissen’s first-inning solo home run and struck out three batters before Carter Mick and Keinan Lentell finished the game from the bullpen.

“Since the start of area play, our starting pitching has just been outstanding,” Lanik said. “Ryan was great today; he didn’t have his best stuff but he was just tougher than nails.”

One advantage Carpet Land has over other teams in the National Division is that the tournament is taking place on its home field. Lincoln East plays the majority of its games at Hartog in the spring, as does Carpet Land in the summer, and a strong group of Carpet Land fans showed their support as always.

They’re hoping to make a few more short drives to the ballpark in the coming days.

“We play a lot of games here and we hope we can showcase it and keep playing well for Lincoln Legion baseball this week,” Lanik said.