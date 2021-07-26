State Legion baseball: Bellevue West duo backs up strong pitching to help eliminate JC Brager

Connor Schneider and Gage Allen delivered run-scoring hits in the sixth inning to lift Bellevue West to a 2-1 victory against JC Brager in a Class A American Legion state tournament elimination game Monday at Omaha Westside.

The game quickly turned into a pitchers' duel between JC Brager's Kade Wickham and Jaxon Jelkin.

The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth when JC Brager took a 1-0 lead on a hit batsman, a two-base throwing error and a sacrifice fly.

But Bellevue West responded in the bottom half of the frame. Allen's RBI single gave the Thunderbirds a 2-1 lead.

JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) loaded the bases in the top of the seventh, but Tyler Kephart, who entered after Jelkin hit the 105-pitch limit, closed the game with a strikeout.

Jelkin allowed only one hit over 6 2/3 innings while striking out six. Wickham scattered five hits and struck out two.

JC Brager's season ends at 30-14.

