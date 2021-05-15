State baseball: Zabokrtsky, Orangemen put squeeze on late-season slump by shutting down Hastings

PAPILLION — What slump?
Behind the arm of senior Qwin Zabokrtsky and some early run support, fourth-ranked Beatrice slammed the door on a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 win against No. 3 Hastings in the opening round of the Class B state baseball tournament Saturday morning at Werner Park.
The Orangemen were in a bit of a rough patch heading into the weekend. They had lost five of six and were outscored 49-16 in that stretch. A 2-1 loss to Nebraska City in the district semifinals had Beatrice, which started the season 9-0, in danger of missing state altogether, but the Orangemen were able to secure a wild card.
"We thought we were done after that last district game," Zabokrtsky said. "We were glad to get a second chance so that boosted us up a lot, and we had a practice (Friday) that boosted our confidence even more."
On Saturday, Beatrice (15-6) turned to its ace to get back on track.
Zabokrtsky pitched a complete game, allowed only four hits and struck out six. Hastings' only run came in the sixth inning and it was unearned.
"I was just trying to throw strikes and I knew if they hit the ball, my teammates would back me," said Zabokrtsky, who entered state with a 4-1 record and 1.30 earned-run average, and threw 16 first-pitch strikes against the Tigers. "I was just trying to put it in the strike zone as much as I could."
The senior right-hander had command of three pitches — his fastball, curve and changeup — and his curve baffled the Tigers throughout the game.
With a Hastings runner on third base in the fifth, Zabokrtsky ended the threat with a strikeout looking on a curveball. He finished the sixth inning with another strikeout on a curve.
"He could throw his curveball at any count and it showed because even when he was done in the count, 2-0, 2-1, he still was able to locate that for strikes," Hastings coach Blake Marquardt said. "When you think you're in a fastball count and he throws an off-speed pitch, it tends to be a little bit harder to hit."
The Beatrice offense gave its pitcher an early three-run cushion to work with. Tucker Timmerman, a Husker baseball recruit, ignited a three-run second inning with an RBI triple.
That helped ease the nerves for a team looking to regain its confidence, Beatrice coach Chris Belding said.
"I think it helped a ton with the way we've played here lately, to come out and get those three runs, you can see the confidence in the guys, and the dugout got up," he said.
Beatrice, playing in its first state tournament since 2011, will play at 4 p.m. Monday at Werner Park against the winner of Elkhorn and Ralston. Hastings will play the loser at 10 a.m.
