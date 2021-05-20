State baseball: With the bat and the arm, Christian Hobbs lifts Millard South over the hump for Class A title

Millard South’s Christian Hobbs isn’t the team’s most experienced outfielder, nor is he the Patriots’ best power hitter.

But as it turns out, Hobbs is still pretty good at both.

A pair of huge plays from the senior — a run-saving throw from right field and three-run homer soon after — led No. 1 Millard South to a 3-1 win over No. 5 Millard West in the Class A championship game Thursday at Haymarket Park.

After finishing as runner-up in the past two state baseball tournaments, the Patriots (35-5) are state champions for the first time since 1980.

“I’m just so happy for this group and the seniors,” Millard South coach Greg Geary said. “This one’s for all the former players that set the culture of this program and were so close.”

For much of the season, Hobbs was an infielder for the Patriots. However, a position change to right field proved fortuitous during the bottom of the second inning. With Millard West (28-13) already leading 1-0, Cade Owens sprinted to home plate on a sacrifice fly attempt to right field.

Hobbs’ throw easily beat Owens by steps, firing up the hundreds of Patriot students and supporters behind the dugout.