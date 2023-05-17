OMAHA — In baseball, the sport of unwritten rules, there's one about counting outs, and how one shouldn't.

But, surely, someone in Malcolm's vast sea of supporters was keeping a mental note of the outs required for the Clippers to advance to the first-ever Class C championship.

No one could blame them. After all, Malcolm has been building up to this. It played a strong Class B schedule last season after branching out from its longtime co-op.

On Wednesday, the Clippers were on the cusp of making their own name. Consider: no team from Malcolm had made a state tournament since 1942.

With the outs counter on "three," Platteview rallied. Anticipation and excitement was replaced by nervousness. The Trojans, down two runs, loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh inning. And, by the way, the hottest hitter in the tournament was digging in.

Enter sophomore Mason Wisnieski, who got slugger Alex Draper to pop out and then recorded two more outs to lift Malcolm to a 7-6 win, earning the Clippers a spot in Friday's championship.

"I had full confidence that he was going to do it," said Hayden Frank, one of Malcolm's senior leaders. "I knew we weren't going to lose it."

It was more than a hunch. Wisnieski earned the confidence of his teammates by maneuvering out of late-inning threats in both high school and American Legion games.

Wisneiski denied any nerves, and as he replays the events nonchalantly, it's hard not to believe him.

"I've done it before," he said. "Being the closer, that's what the job is."

It was Derek Erickson who had the ball first for Malcolm, and he pitched six innings before back-to-back walks to open the seventh forced coach Zach Wehner to make a switch.

Erickson has been the team's most reliable starting pitcher, but in that moment, all he could do was watch.

"Part of me was like man, I feel bad because I put them in this situation," he said. "But I know we'll get we're a team that handles pressure we get out of hard situations we always have."

The game stiffening up in the seventh inning was hardly a surprise given the back-and-forth battle that broke out between a team trying to stay alive in the tournament and a team trying to avoid playing for its spot later that night.

Malcolm twice had leads of two runs or more, just for Platteview to tie the game.

The Clippers broke through first with two runs in the first inning on Wisnieski's double. Platteview answered right back in its half of the inning, plating two on a double and a groundout.

Malcolm led 5-2 in the fourth inning when the Trojans managed three runs to tie it. But it was the fifth inning that gave the Clippers the separation they needed.

Erickson broke the tie with a sacrifice fly and Garrett England hit a run-scoring single that proved to be significant.

The Clippers were one of many teams around the state eager to play the state's first Class C season. They had made it all the way to a Class B district final last season, losing to eventual state champion Elkhorn North. Then Malcolm, with the same core as Wednesday, won both Legion titles last summer.

"You could just see the fire building last year and then it kind of continued through Legion and then even this winter, I mean the boys were talking about baseball all the time," Wehner said.

Now, it has a chance to do something that will be talked about in Malcolm for a long time.

21 outs. Let the countdown begin.

Photos: Winner's bracket games at the state baseball tournament