The inaugural Class C state baseball tournament starts Saturday at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha with four-first round matchups. Here is information on each of the matchups, the contenders and a pick for the Class C state title:

No. 8-seeded Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian (10-13) vs. No. 1 Malcolm (21-3), 10 a.m.

Malcolm has the tools to make a deep run, as the Clippers can hit it around the park and has pitching depth, too. Leading the way for Malcolm's offense is Mason Wisnieski's (.556) batting average, followed by Hayden Frank (.442) and Carson Frank (.413).

Concordia will likely attempt to ride the arm of its ace to a rare No. 8 over No. 1 win. Chase Bouges is 5-1 with a 2.16 ERA this season.

No. 5 DC West (15-7) vs. No. 4 Platteview (13-10), 1 p.m.

Wrigley Strong leads a balanced DC West lineup that boasts four hitters with a batting average of at least .300. The Falcons, however, had a tepid finish to the year, splitting their last six games.

Platteview has a strong hitting trio in Alex Jones (.394), Gage Ryba (.390) and Alex Draper (.374). It also has options on the mound, including Ethan Loffer (1.72 ERA) and Bryson Banks (.271).

No. 7 Omaha Roncalli (10-10) vs. No. 2 Plattsmouth (19-4), 4 p.m.

Omaha Roncalli will need to generate offense to make some noise this week, which has at times been a struggle this season. Leading the way for the Crimson Pride are Clay Shafer (.345) and Wyatt Yetter (.339).

Plattsmouth, on the other hand, has had no trouble scoring runs, and it also touts a strong 1-2 pitching punch in Drew Iverson (1.09) and Gabe Villamonte (1.27).

No. 6 Wayne (14-7) vs. No. 3 Central City/Fullerton/Centura (20-4), 7 p.m.

Carter Noakes is a player to watch for Central City, as he cruises into the state tournament hitting .419 with a 3-0 record on the mound (2.40 ERA).

Wayne will counter with a two-way player of its own in Brooks Kneifl, who is hitting .404 with four home runs. On the mound, he's 5-2 with a salty 1.14 ERA.

The championship contenders

No stepping out on a limb here, as this feels like a tournament that will be won by its highest seeds. Malcolm has, without a doubt, been the most complete team in Class C this season. Meanwhile, Plattsmouth has enough in its pitching tank to make a run, too.

Nate's pick: Malcolm. The reigning Class C junior and senior Legion champions have run the table so far this spring and looked like the best team in the division. The Clippers have pitching depth for a tournament setting with a high-scoring to complement that.

