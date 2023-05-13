The Class B state baseball tournament begins Saturday at Werner Park in Omaha with four first-round contests. Here's the lowdown on each of those matchups, and the contenders for the Class B state title:

No. 8-seeded Platte Valley (13-10) vs. No. 1 Elkhorn North (20-5), 10 a.m.

Platte Valley is through to the state tournament for just the second time ever and the first since 2015. The Patriots — with a roster made up of players from Ashland-Greenwood, Yutan, and Mead — snuck in despite losing their last four games. Dawson Theis leads a solid rotation and the lineup has some good hitters to make things interesting.

Elkhorn North improbably won the 2022 state championship with an underclassman-heavy roster. This year the Wolves are in the driver's seat again with the best pitching staff — headlined by Ryan Harrahill and Colin Nowaczyk —Class B and a lineup that hits well in the clutch.

No. 5 Beatrice (14-8) vs. No. 4 Omaha Gross (15-6), 1 p.m.

Tucker Timmerman leads the 2021 Class B champion Orangemen to a third straight appearance with a 1.00 ERA and a .413 batting average. The Husker signee is must-see. Deegan Nelson and Gage Wolter add solid depth on the mound. Can the Orangemen find some more magic?

Omaha Gross has a lineup that can really do some damage in the tournament. Connor Capece was third in Class B in batting average this season at .492. He leads the team in hits, RBIs and home runs along with being a solid catcher and pitcher.

No. 7 Elkhorn (16-13) vs. No. 2 Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran (20-3), 7 p.m.

Elkhorn hit a rough patch the second half of the season, losing eight of 10 at one point after playing as one of Class B's best early on. Pitcher Andrew Salvatore is a tough out on the mound and Connor Hunt leads an Antler offense with four players that can really hit. Elkhorn could be a dark horse.

Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran is through to state for the first time in seven years thanks to the stellar play of Trent Barry. The senior led the state with a .566 batting average and hit eight home runs. Eli Johnston, Ryan Bokelmann and Kaden Christen all pitch well too.

No. 6 Omaha Skutt (11-10) vs. No. 3 Norris (22-8), 4 p.m.

Omaha Skutt has struggled to find some consistency late in the season but the SkyHawks are typically a tough out in the state tournament. Joe Connolly — who hit .408 on the year — leads an offense that can hit and Ben Teal and Rhett Werner can keep opponents' bats quiet.

You can't talk about Norris without talking about Kale Fountain. The junior is an incredible hitter, pacing the Titans with a .450 average and is the state's all-time leading home run hitter with 25, seven coming this year. Kaizer Papenhagen is one the best pitchers in Class B with a 7-0 record and 1.84 ERA.

The championship contenders

Elkhorn North and Norris stand out as the obvious contenders in Class B. The two teams are stylistically different, with the Wolves a good pitching team and the Titans having a stacked lineup. But there are a few lower seeds that can make some noise like Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt and Elkhorn. Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran finds ways to win too.

Nate's pick: Elkhorn North. The Wolves are the defending Class B champions for a reason. The pitching matchups tilt in their favor on most nights with two of the best arms in the state. Elkhorn North is battle tested with a tough schedule and the offense is always clutch.

Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 state baseball tournament